Today on Sky Sports Racing: Competitive card from Ffos Las features on Wednesday

A competitive card from Ffos Las sees Toy Solider top the field with Borealis Thunder and Rawaasi headline and Stateside action has Grade 1 hurdle contest; live on Sky Sports Racing.

5.30 Ffos Las - Musselburgh victor Toy Soldier tops field

Musselburgh victor Toy Soldier tops novice field in the Prostate Cymru Swansea Building Society EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (5.30).

The George Scott-trained Toy Soldier broke his maiden at his fifth attempt when justifying favouritism at Musselburgh. He sets the standard as he concedes weight all round under Liam Wright.

Imperial Trooper built on his debut third to finish runner-up at Epsom. A similar effort would see him hit the frame with this extra distance likely to suit.

Eve Johnson Houghton's Gold Medallist ran with credit when midfield in a hot Goodwood nursery and should find this contest easier.

6.05 Ffos Las- Borealis Thunder and Rawaasi headline

Borealis Thunder and Rawassi headline in the Prostate Cymru Morgan Laroche Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6.05).

The Crisford's Rawaasi has placed in all but one of her eight starts. She could be back on the podium with David Probert in the plate.

Borealis Thunder showed signs of potential when third on debut at Redcar last month. There should be some natural improvement under David Egan as she drops back in trip.

Annie Edson Taylor will be hoping to make the journey from Ireland worthwhile. She has run consistently on all three of her starts and is a big danger here.

6.10 Saratoga - Pickanumber, Too Friendly and Zarak The Brave clash in Grade 1

Pickanumber, Zarak The Brave and Too Friendly clash in the Grade 1 Jonathan Sheppard Handicap (6.10).

The ex-Willie Mullins trained Zarak The Brave makes his US debut for trainer Thomas Garner with Graham Watters in the saddle. As a three-time winner over hurdles, he arrives with a rating of 152 and would look the one to beat if able to replicate his European form.

Swinton Hurdle winner (when trained by Olly Murphy), Pickanumber finished an encouraging second in the Grade 1 A P Smithwick Memorial on his first start for Leslie Young. He rates a huge danger under Jamie Bargary.

Too Friendly was last seen finishing fourth in the Northumberland Plate and will be having his first start for Gerard Galligan.

