Oisin Murphy's Kempton absence reported to BHA head office as rider reveals haemorrhoid issue

Oisin Murphy's absence from riding at Kempton on Monday has been reported to the BHA head office after he missed providing a breath sample.

Murphy later revealed he had given up his five rides due to having haemorrhoids.

It was initially reported the 28-year-old was absent due to feeling 'unwell' on the stewards' report, but the matter was passed on for further consideration as he was due to provide a breath sample.

The BHA report stated: "An enquiry was held to consider why Oisin Murphy, who was required to provide a breath sample, had failed to arrive.

"The sampling officer, the clerk of the scales and Murphy were interviewed, and the matter was forwarded to the head office of the British Horseracing Authority for further consideration."

There was an array of claims swirling around Murphy's absence, but the Irishman took to X to release a statement that said his non-attendance was due to haemorrhoids.

He wrote on Monday evening: "I've noticed blood in my breeches at the races recently and have needed to change numerous times. This morning, I noticed more blood than I'd seen before. I've got haemorrhoids. I'm fine and I'll be back riding tomorrow."

Murphy is a three-time champion Flat jockey and is currently well clear in this year's competition, sitting on 101 wins with Rossa Ryan second with 67.

He is due to have ride four rides at Lingfield on Tuesday, including the well-fancied Wisper.