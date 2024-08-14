Racing League tips: Tony Ennis' five to follow at Windsor on Thursday evening

After some success with these selections last Thursday at a very wet Chepstow, the Racing League roadshow heads south to Windsor for London & The South’s home leg.

The pressure's really on the early pacesetters from The East now, with both the Wales & The West and London & the South within striking distance as we enter the second half of this year's Racing League competition.

God Of Fire

6.00 Tote Placepot Leg 3 Racing League Race 24 Handicap

God Of Fire has been kept fresh for the Racing League ever since his success here in mid-July. The son of Muhaarar has been clever campaigned by the Kublers and is seeking a four-timer here.

The fact that he also has a course-and-distance success to his name is a big plus around this tricky, turning track. He is the horse that team manager Matt Chapman has been looking forward most to running, and he looks the one to beat.

Galactic Charm

6.30 Tote Placepot Leg 4 Racing League Race 25 Handicap

Lieber Power did us a favour with a cosy victory at Chepstow last week, but this looks a deeper race, and he may struggle to carry the 5lb penalty. I just prefer the claims of the three-year-old Galactic Charm, who also has a penalty to carry after Saturday's runaway success at Newmarket.

The second-time visor seemed to work the oracle on Saturday and, if in the same form around here, he could be hard to stop off his light weight of 8st 2lb.

Arctic Thunder

7.00 Tote Placepot Leg 5 Racing League Race 26 Handicap

Andrew Balding might have better luck with Arctic Thunder in the mile handicap. Oisin Murphy, who has ridden him before, is on board again and that is a huge positive. He wasn't beaten far behind 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes hero Notable Speech at Kempton in February, after which he had a bit of a break.

Image: Arctic Thunder returns to action

The Night of Thunder colt then ran two good races at Ascot before being caught out wide at Goodwood over 7f last time and not really showing his true ability. I just wonder if the mile suits him better, and he might have more improvement to come.

Katey Kontent

7.30 Tote Placepot Leg 6 Racing League Race 27 Handicap

Katey Kontent is another previous course-and-distance scorer, and Clive Cox's tough filly may provide Saffie Osborne with another Racing League success. She showed her wellbeing with another solid effort at Goodwood a fortnight ago, when only failing by a short head to reel in Kitai. That looks solid handicap form, and two of her three lifetime wins have been around this turning track.

Sean

8.00 Tote We've Run Out Of Legs Racing League Race 28 Handicap

Finally, Sean looks like a horse who has a big handicap pot in him this season, and he can land the feature race for the Osbornes. He was very much best of the rest behind handicap good thing Elnajmm at Ascot on King George Day, which was a credible effort.

The seven-year-old may still be a relatively new name to many, as he spent most of his career in Germany and Italy before being sold at the end of 2023. He showed some good form in Dubai before making his UK debut at Epsom in the Group 3 Diomed Stakes, where he ran well behind Royal Scotsman. All three of his runs here have been decent, and he can land a first victory for his new connections.