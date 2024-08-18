Today on Sky Sports Racing: Royal Ascot winners Shareholder and Rashabar clash in Group 1

Sunday brings top-class international action at Deauville with Group 1 clashes between Shareholder and Rashabar, and Mqse De Sevigne and Blue Rose Cen;, live on Sky Sports Racing

2.50 Deauville - Royal Ascot winners Shareholder and Rashabar clash in the Prix Morny

This Group 1 looks to be a cracker as Shareholder and Rashabar clash in the Sumbe Prix Morny (2.50).

Aidan O'Brien's Whistlejacket was just denied last weekend in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh - he has had a similarly busy campaign to his brother Little Big Bear but on his best form he would have a chance.

The unbeaten Shareholder was last seen winning the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. Karl Burke's exciting colt looks to have a leading chance.

The Brian Meehan-trained Rashabar stole the Coventry at Ascot and looks interesting as he steps into this more competitive company.

1.33 Deauville - Mqse De Sevigne faces Blue Rose Cen feature in Gr 1 Prix Jean Romanet

Mqse De Sevigne faces Blue Rose Cen in the Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet (1.33).

Andre Fabre's Msqe De Sevigne is unbeaten this season, winning two Group 1 contests in the process. She lines up here in what looks an easy task compared to last time out.

Joseph O'Brien sends two horses to this American Sonja and Maxux to try get Group 1 placings. The former would be the more fancied of the two given her win early season in the Prix Allez France and subsequent venture over to Saratoga.

Maxux has struggled of late but should be able to bounce back in this race and has finished just behind White Birch in the past.

2.50 Southwell - 88-rated Leadman appears in Novice

The interesting Leadman has a lovely Juddmonte pedigree and is the star attraction in the Ambitions Personnel Rita Haggar Novice Stakes (2.50).

Leadman reappeared last time after having a gelding operation at Newcastle when running creditably after more than a year off the track. Kevin Stott takes the ride and he sets a high standard.

Richard Fahey trained- Boyd Crowder would be of interest given his decent run on debut. He has recently been gelded and shouldn't be underestimated.

Burke's debutants should always be respected and Lattaash has an interesting pedigree. None of his relatives have run in this country and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Burke get some wins with this colt.

