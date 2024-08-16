Horse-by-horse guide: Group 2 BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury

Matt Chapman is at Newbury on Saturday for Sky Sports Racing and here he puts the weekend's Group 2 BetVictor Hungerford Stakes feature contest in the spotlight.

While Great Britain yearns for a Group 1 race over 7f, it does of course have some Group 2 contests over that trip and the Bet Victor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing, is one of the key events and the highest-profile race this weekend.

It wouldn't be impossible to come here and then head to the City of York Stakes over this trip at the Knavesmire, but with just a few days between contests, that is unlikely. So I think it's fair to see this as - in the main - the second tier of performers at this distance, which makes its Group 2 status understandable and unlikely to change.

You still need a classy type, and the race has been landed in recent times by the likes of Dream Of Dreams, who landed the Group 1 Haydock Sprint, Lethal Force, another Group 1 hero, as well as Paco Boy, Reel Buddy, Lend A Hand, Classic heroine Harayir and some old favourites in the shape of Hadeer, Salieri and Salse.

So, let's have a look at the seven runners set to go to post in the 2024 renewal.

Image: English Oak bolted up in the Ribblesdale

1. ENGLISH OAK (Draw 6)

Jockey: James Doyle | Trainer: Ed Walker

James Doyle takes the ride on a horse who probably has to find a few pounds at these weights. Not everyone would have been thrilled with his fourth in the Lennox at Goodwood but those close to this horse don't think he let himself down properly and he returned with a slightly twisted shoe. Before that, he was a tasty winner of the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot. Can't be ignored.

2. JUMBY (5)

William Buick | Eve Johnson Houghton

A mountain to climb with a rating of 100 but has been a good horse and conditions will suit. Won this in 2022 from Dubai Poet with Tiber Flow back in sixth, but he was rated 109 then. I'm hoping he gets taken out here and runs in the Racing League next week, in which I guarantee him a place.

3. POPMASTER (2)

Ross Coakley | Ed Walker

Has a few pounds to find with the best of these and not done much this season, although his seventh in the Victoria Cup was far from a bad run. Basically needs to find a lump on ratings to score for Ross Coakley and I can't see him winning unless most of the others disappoint.

4. TIBER FLOW (3)

Tom Marquand | William Haggas

Talented horse but pace might be an issue as he came from miles back when scoring at Haydock two runs ago. Wasn't good enough in the Lennox at Goodwood and hard to see why he would overturn form with English Oak. Tom Marquand rides on the back of his huge success on Economics in France on Thursday.

Image: Tiber Flow needs to bounce back

5. WITCH HUNTER (1)

Jamie Spencer | Richard Hannon

Jamie Spencer is no doubt an interesting booking for a horse who loves to close in. That said, lack of pace could be crucial here as it might be for Tiber Flow. Has knocked at the door all season as he tried to land a big pot and was of course successful in this last year. I can't see a repeat but if he won, it would not be a shock.

6. KIKKULI (4)

Oisin Murphy | Harry Charlton

Oisin Murphy rides a colt who was unlucky not to beat Haatem in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes - at least in the sense he was denied by a narrow margin. Another very lightly-raced horse who is surely capable of more. My worry with him would be that at Sandown in May he kept on well over a mile on soft ground - this is going to be a very quick 7f.

7. FOLGARIA (7)

Hollie Doyle | Marco Botti

Hollie Doyle booked for a filly who battled well to bang in the Fred Darling over this course and distance in April, a race in which the 1000 Guineas heroine Elmalka was third. Well beaten twice since and hard to fancy even though she drops back in trip from a mile.