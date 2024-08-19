Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor, Yarmouth and Worcester feature on Monday

There is something for everyone live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday with Flat action at Windsor and Yarmouth, while jumping is back at Worcester.

6.55 Windsor - Miss Bodacious seeking victory for Burke

Miss Bodacious represents Karl Burke in the Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap (6.55).

This three-year-old is lightly raced and has been contesting some tough handicaps of late. She should thrive as she drops down in class in the hands of Clifford Lee.

Hollie Doyle rides The Coffee Pod who finished third last time out in a close finish at Windsor. He has been running well of late and, having just dropped slightly in the weights, could be super competitive.

Lucky Man is one to note as he is currently 11lb below his last winning mark at York in 2022. He has been a tad out of form but, with Richard Spencer reaching for the first-time blinkers, he could take advantage of that falling mark.

5.40 Yarmouth - Back In Black and Wiltshire Lad headline

Back In Black and Wiltshire Lad headline in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (5.40).

James Fanshawe saddles Back In Black who has recorded seconds on both of his starts, including in a Class Two maiden at Ascot last time out. He has shown enough to suggest he should land this race.

Sir Michael Stoute's Wiltshire Lad finished second on his last start at Chester after being unlucky on debut when finishing fourth in a hot novice contest. This is calmer waters and he should be able to improve again.

There are also some interesting debutants including Blue Train, We're Done and Yankee Dude.

4.30 Worcester - Galata Bridge and Paddy De Pole chase feature prize

Galata Bridge and Paddy De Pole contest Worcester's feature race, the Vickers.Bet For Best Prices Guaranteed Handicap Hurdle (4.30).

The seven-year-old Galata Bridge has been performing well this summer and was a comfortable winner on his penultimate start at Perth over this 2m 4f distance. Last time out it was a move up in trip to 2m 7.5f in Class Two company at Uttoxeter which might have been a step too far. He now drops back to the distance he is proven at.

Freddie Gingell is booked on Paddy De Pole who should go well having notched three wins this year already. This race could play out perfectly for him with horses going forward to set the race up and he should not be discounted.

Gavin Sheehan rides The Height Of Fame, who was given a 5lb rise for her wide-margin success at Newton Abbot and if she continues in the same vein that might not be enough to stop her following up.

