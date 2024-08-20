Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton and Wolverhampton host six-race cards

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to the south coast and the West Midlands for six-race cards from Brighton and Wolverhampton.

6.30 Wolverhampton - Enclosure makes debut for Sir Michael Stoute

Sir Michael Stoute's Enclosure is a half-sister to some smart performers including Integral and Provenance who both were both winners on debut. This Ulysses filly could follow in their footsteps and land the prize on debut.

David Probert rides Cuban Girl who comes here after finishing third on debut at Windsor. Andrew Balding's filly is sure to improve on that run and now has racing experience which could prove vital.

Of the rest, Rock Diva and Texas Starlight are both newcomers and could run well.

7.00 Wolverhampton - Last time out winners clash

Ed Bethell's Oolong Poobong justified favouritism when comfortably winning at Newcastle under P J McDonald. Callum Rodriguez takes over today and could steer this one to another victory.

Chesneys Charm built on his first two runs when landing a Chelmsford maiden last time and could be hard to stop with Rossa Ryan in the saddle.

Countess Ciara contested a strong Newmarket nursery and is sure to run well for Archie Watson and Joshua Bryan.

5.00 Brighton - Shaw Park and Electric Avenue feature

Scott Dixon saddles the consistent Shaw Park who is two from two over course and distance. He clearly likes it here and Mikkel Mortensen takes off a handy 5lbs.

Bottom weight Electric Avenue struggled to land a blow at Brighton last time but that was on a slower surface than he had encountered before. The switch back to a sounder surface should see more improvement for George Baker's filly.

Dion Baker and Wake Up Harry remain of interest with the former carrying a 5lb penalty for winning at Leicester last time.

Best of the rest

Lumenbourg will be well fancied to record back-to-back victories when he goes to post for Julie Camacho at Wolverhampton (8.00). Half an hour later, Kinetic looks to carry a 6lb penalty to victory but will have to get past Arch Legend, the ride of Rossa Ryan.

Over at Brighton, Foinix is on the hat-trick hunt (3.25) and boasts the in-form Joe Leavy in the plate, although Robert Walpole may also be a contender having finished second over course and distance the last day. Letter Of The Law - a regular runner on the South Coast - is also set for another appearance at 4.30.

