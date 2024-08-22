Today on Sky Sports Racing: Penultimate week of Racing League at Newcastle

Thursday is a busy day with the penultimate week of the Racing League at Newcastle plus meetings at Lingfield and Newton Abbot, all live on Sky Sports Racing

8.45 Newcastle - Strong chances for Wales and the West in Racing League feature

Wales and The West top the table ahead of Week 5 of the competition and they look to hold all the aces in the feature tote.co.uk Let's Gan Into Toon Racing League R35 Handicap (8.45).

The first of their two strong chances is top-weight Kingdom Come with Saffie Osborne taking the ride. The five-year-old has a fantastic all-weather record, winning four of his seven starts, and must be considered only 2lb higher than when he was a runner-up here in March.

Harry Charlton's Ten Pounds bids for the hat-trick after winning a pair of novices over course and distance and at Leicester. He is unexposed after just the three starts and rates a fascinating contender off an opening mark of 90.

Cloud Clover is another interesting contender who enjoys this surface and drops in grade after a second last time out in a Listed contest at Chelmsford. She should not be discounted.

3.10 Lingfield - Con Te Partiro faces hat-trick seeking Monkey Miss

Richard Spencer saddles Con Te Partiro who narrowly claimed a 10-furlong handicap here last month and the form of that win has been boosted since. He looks a big player as he drops down to a mile under Neil Callan in the Get Raceday Ready Handicap (3.10).

Monkey Miss has proved steadily progressive this summer, winning three times including on her last two starts at Chepstow and Brighton. She switches to the all-weather and steps up in trip, but looks capable of defying a 3lb penalty.

Richard Hannon's The Ferret is a course and distance winner and, despite what his recent form shows, should not be underestimated as he heads down in class.

3.55 Newton Abbot - Matterhorn bids to remain unbeaten over fences

The Paul Nicholls-trained Matterhorn has proved a revelation since tackling fences, winning all four starts with plenty to spare, and should prove tough to beat as he concedes weight all round in the Newton Abbot Handicap Chase (3.55).

Jedd O'Keeffe's Fringill Dike has improved since heading over larger obstacles and should appreciate the return to fences having finished down the field over hurdles at Market Rasen in July.

Grey Diamond is worth a mention as he makes his debut for Donald McCain. The 10-year-old was previously with Gordon Elliott and this return to calmer waters should help him out.

