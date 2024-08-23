Today on Sky Sports Racing: Grade 1 action from Saratoga

Friday hosts a competitive flat card at Ffos Las while across the pond, Saratoga features Grade 1 action with star fillies Idiomatic and Randomized set to clash.

2.00 Ffos Las - In-form It's All About You and Eagle One headline

Topweight It's All About You and Eagle One feature in the Ascona Ladies Fuelled By Fashion Amateur Jockeys' Handicap (2.00).

The four-year-old It's All About You scored for the second time in his career when landing a similar event at Ayr last month. He should be able to follow up as he steps up in distance under Mr Eireann Cageney.

Eagle One provided Charlie Bell with the first success of his career when winning at Ffos Las last time out. He remains with plenty of potential on the turf and must be considered on this 4lb higher mark.

Cubana Habana finished fourth behind Eagle One here on his last start and will hope to reverse that form on these better terms.

2.35 Ffos Las - Pappa Louis and Stage Effect contest strong novice

Consistent Pappa Louis and Stage Effect headline in the Ascona Ladies In Lace EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (2.35).

Tom Dascombe's Pappa Louis broke his maiden when scoring on handicap debut at Haydock. His trainer reaches for cheekpieces as he heads back into novice company.

Stage Effect ran out a comfortable winner on her penultimate start and her sole turf start. She should appreciate the return to the soft surface having struggled to land a blow at Kempton last time.

Archie Watson's Eternal Elixir ran an encouraging third on debut at Haydock. This was promising and he can build on it today.

10.43 Saratoga - Star fillies Idiomatic and Randomized clash in Grade 1 Personal Ensign Stakes

Chad Brown's Randomized seeks her third Grade 1 success as she takes on old rival Idiomatic in a stellar renewal of the Personal Ensign Stakes (10.43).

The four-year-old Randomized just got the better of Idiomatic last time out in a thrilling Ogden Phipps Stakes at the same course in June. She hopes to confirm that form at this track where she excels.

Brad Cox's Idiomatic returned to winning ways when narrowly seeing off the reopposing Soul Of An Angel in Grade 3 company at Monmouth Park. This could have prepared her for a return to the winner's enclosure at Saratoga.

Randomized's stablemate Raging Sea is worth a mention after claiming the Shuvee Stakes over this course and distance last month.

