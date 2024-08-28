Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester hosts competitive-looking jumps action

Kinondo Kwetu and Hang In There contest nice-looking handicap; Ebony Warrior and Full Monty clash; Jumeirah King looks to protect unbeaten status - all live on Sky Sports Racing
Monday 26 August 2024 15:09, UK
Last time out winner Kinondo Kwetu goes to post in this evening's feature amid a seven-race card at Worcester - all live on Sky Sports Racing...
Last time out winner Kinondo Kwetu looks to follow up on his recent success at Uttoxeter when showing a great attitude to get up in a close finish. He now has his confidence back and should go well for Sam and Jonathan England in this Thanks Jackie, Janet, Caroline And Gerald Handicap Chase.
Hang In There carries top weight and was well behind Kinondo Kwetu at Uttoxeter last time but is two from two at Worcester and could put in a solid effort.
Of the rest, Vintage Fizz rates as the biggest danger having been dropped a 1lb for his run in the Summer Plate at Market Rasen.
Fergal O'Brien's Full Monty was a comfortable winner at Uttoxeter last time and looks the one to beat under Jonathan Burke.
Peter and Michael Bowen saddle Letterston Lily who was denied a hat-trick last time at Market Rasen and looks to get back to winning ways. She gets weight from Full Monty and poses a big threat.
Kielan Woods gets the leg up on recent course winner Ebony Warrior who finished strongly to beat rival's last time. He now steps up to 2m4f and could follow up if brushing up on his jumping.
Anthony Honeyball's Jumeirah King looks to follow up on his recent win and will take some beating as he bids to make it 3-3 over course and distance under Sam Twiston-Davies.
Donnie Azoff finished second last time and could have a say with Will Featherstone taking off a handy 5lbs.
Pisgah Pike and Grivetana complete the shortlist.
Wednesday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds