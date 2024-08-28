Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester hosts competitive-looking jumps action

Last time out winner Kinondo Kwetu goes to post in this evening's feature amid a seven-race card at Worcester - all live on Sky Sports Racing...

Worcester 5.10 - Kinondo Kwetu and Hang In There feature

Last time out winner Kinondo Kwetu looks to follow up on his recent success at Uttoxeter when showing a great attitude to get up in a close finish. He now has his confidence back and should go well for Sam and Jonathan England in this Thanks Jackie, Janet, Caroline And Gerald Handicap Chase.

Hang In There carries top weight and was well behind Kinondo Kwetu at Uttoxeter last time but is two from two at Worcester and could put in a solid effort.

Of the rest, Vintage Fizz rates as the biggest danger having been dropped a 1lb for his run in the Summer Plate at Market Rasen.

Worcester 6.10 - Last time out winners Ebony Warrior and Full Monty clash

Fergal O'Brien's Full Monty was a comfortable winner at Uttoxeter last time and looks the one to beat under Jonathan Burke.

Peter and Michael Bowen saddle Letterston Lily who was denied a hat-trick last time at Market Rasen and looks to get back to winning ways. She gets weight from Full Monty and poses a big threat.

Kielan Woods gets the leg up on recent course winner Ebony Warrior who finished strongly to beat rival's last time. He now steps up to 2m4f and could follow up if brushing up on his jumping.

Worcester 7.10 - Jumeirah King bids to remain unbeaten over course and distance

Anthony Honeyball's Jumeirah King looks to follow up on his recent win and will take some beating as he bids to make it 3-3 over course and distance under Sam Twiston-Davies.

Donnie Azoff finished second last time and could have a say with Will Featherstone taking off a handy 5lbs.

Pisgah Pike and Grivetana complete the shortlist.

