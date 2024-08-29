Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dramatic crescendo in store in Racing League week six

The Racing League looks set for a dramatic conclusion with everything to play for in week six - live on Sky Sports Racing

8.40 Southwell - Dramatic Racing League finale in store

David O'Meara saddles the in-form Star Of Lady M who comes here fresh from her wide margin success at York. The race is littered with last-time-out winners, but she is well fancied to land this valuable prize for Team Ireland.

Roger Varian's Nazron won on week four of Racing League at Windsor and that form has been boosted multiple times. He could have a big say under Daniel Muscutt.

Moulin Booj, Jer Batt and Tatterstall - others to win last time out - could also have a say in the finale, which will crown both the winning team and champion jockey.

11.16 Saratoga - British raider headlines US Group 3

Cavallo Bay chases the hat-trick and could prove hard to beat on his first start in America for Charlie Appleby and Dylan Davis in the With Anticipation Stakes.

Reach For The Rose arrives here having recently won at Gulfstream Park and could hit the frame. Debutant winner Uncaged and Zulu Kingdom complete the shortlist.

7.12 Southwell - Warmonger bids for four-timer

Luke Morris gets the leg up on Warmonger who has progressed nicely since being stepped up to two miles. He is sure to give a bold showing for Sir Mark Prescott.

Cardano was sent off at a huge 40/1 when winning at Chelmsford last time, making it his third win on the all-weather. He could go close for Ben Brookhouse with the excellent Oisin Murphy booked.

Manxman posted a solid effort at Ascot last time and rates a big danger with Danny Muscutt in the plate.

Best of the rest

In the opener at Ffos Las, two-year-old Apache Green makes his debut for William Haggas up against fellow first-time starter Seven Symphonies, who runs for Ollie Sangster. An hour later, John and Thady Gosden-trained Beeley aims to break her maiden at the fifth attempt under Kieran Shoemark.

Over at Newbury, 425,000gns purchase Maissara is an eye-catching entry for the Varian stable at 4.45 before Blue Secret makes her bow for the Somerville Lodge yard at 5.20.

The remainder of the Racing League card also throws up some interesting runners, among them La Pulga and Great Max. The former finished second for the Scotland team last week and bids to go one better off an unchanged mark, whilst the latter seeks a hat-trick.

