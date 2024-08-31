Today on Sky Sports Racing: Absurde and Caius Chorister clash at Chester

Willie Mullins' Absurde takes on the brave Caius Chorister in what looks a scintillating renewal of the Chester Stakes - live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.15 - Caius Chorister headlines Chester Stakes

David Menuisier's Caius Chorister has disappointed recently but has been contesting some tough races. She gets the fillies' allowance and should be suited by this drop back into calmer waters. Owned by the charismatic Clive Washbourn, this filly is certainly a battler and will likely suit the expected good ground.

Irish raider Absurde represents Willie Mullins and comes here having won big races over both codes including the 2023 Ebor and the 2024 running of the Cheltenham County Hurdle. He could pose a huge threat.

Andrew Balding seeks his third Chester Stakes success and saddles Fairbanks who was recently only just beaten in strong handicap at the Goodwood festival and could go well under David Probert.

2.40 Chester - Carrytheone and Under Siege clash

James Doyle gets the leg up on Carrytheone who carries topweight. Michael Bell's gelding has already landed two decent handicaps this season and ran well when stepped up to a mile at Ascot last time. He is sure to run well for connections.

Andrew Balding's Under Siege is yet to be out of the frame on all four career starts and could make his opening mark of 94 look lenient for David Probert. Percy's Lad ran well at Chester last time and also enters calculations.

10.16 Kentucky Downs - Bellum Justum and Stromberg feature

Frankie Dettori gets the leg up on derby seventh Bellum Justum in this Nashville Derby Invitational Stakes. He has since ran very well in the Hampton Court Stakes and looks the one to beat here.

Joseph O'Brien saddles Stromberg who was most recently seen finishing third in the Prix Nureyev at Deauville and rates a big danger. Navy Seal will be ridden by Jamie Spencer and completes the shortlist.

Best of the rest

Karl Burke saddles End Of Romance in the 2.10pm contest at Chester, who will look to follow up from a successful first start at Pontefract a couple of weeks ago. Later at 4.25, Adrestia headlines a competitive-looking Fillies' Conditions Stakes but will have Aviation Time and Where's Clare for company. The 5.00 race sees course and distance conqueror Garfield Shadow go to post, with Oisin Orr booked.

Over at Newton Abbot, Brave Knight is on the hat-trick hunt for Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat team at 2.15 before course specialist Clearance headlines the 3.55 feature alongside Tommie Beau.

Lingfield is the venue for evening domestic action, headlined by Beautiful Crown's run in the 5.55. Since transferring to the Jack Jones yard, this six-year-old has produced a string of promising performances and will suit a return to the all-weather.

Saturday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Chester, Newton Abbot and Lingfield live on Sky Sports Racing.