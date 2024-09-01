Today on Sky Sports Racing: Arthur's Ride goes for Gold Cup glory

Whitney Stakes hero Arthur's Ride goes for further Grade 1 glory in the Jockey Club Gold Cup - live on Sky Sports Racing from Saratoga.

11.15 Saratoga - Arthur's Ride stars in Gold Cup

The Whitney Stakes went the way of Arthur's Ride gaining him his first Grade One victory and he looks to back this up in the Jockey Club Gold Cup. Junior Alvarado is two from two aboard the son of Tapit and looks to keep the 100% partnership up here and will take all the beating.

Tapit Trice was once touted as a Kentucky Derby fancy but never live up to expectation however he got his head back in front at Monmouth when dropping in grade. Highland Falls was behind the day and a return to old form would see him go close here.

2.40 Worcester - A Definite Getaway returns

A Definite Getaway - trained by Peter & Michael Bowen - was never really travelling over course and distance the last day after some slow jumps however James Bowen managed to pull it out of the fire to get his head in front. He is up 5lb for that which could be a little harsh in what looks a tougher race.

Next Left was an emphatic winner of a 2m 4f handicap at Warwick and was well fancied to do the same but disappointed when up in trip at Uttoxeter. The drop in trip should help today and would be dangerous to underestimate for a top team in the Skeltons.

Keenness seemed to be the undoing of Police Academy the last day for Fergal O'Brien. If he learns to settle better throughout the race it would see him go close.

3.52 Brighton - Shaw Park and OJ Lifestyle clash

Brighton is somewhat of a specialists track so course form is essential. OJ's Lifestyle showed at Brighton last time out his love affair with the track when winning by two and a quarter lengths. He is up 5lb for that victory and should go well again here.

Shaw Park steps up in trip for Scott Dixon after his victory at the seaside course last time when just clinging on late. Mikel Mortensen retains the ride who got a good tune out of him the last day. Ten Commitments has been a model of consistency and ran a solid third at Epsom last time. The handicapper hasn't relented with his mark given his consistency and will surely run his race if showing his recent form.

