Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Southwell and Bath feature live on Wednesday

Wednesday's live action on Sky Sports Racing comes from from Lingfield, Southwell and Bath and features some interesting young horses like Northern Ruler.

3.10 Lingfield - Northern Ruler looks to break maiden in nice novice

Northern Ruler is bidding to make it third-time lucky in the Get Raceday Ready / EBF Novice Stakes (3.10).

William Haggas' three-year-old has run well in both of his starts at Windsor and Yarmouth when finishing second behind Roi De France and James Webb respectively. The Clipper Logistics-owned son of Kingman went off at odds of 10/11 last time and was eye-catching in the way he stayed on. This could be a nice opportunity and he sets the standard.

Sea Journey makes her seasonal debut for John and Thady Gosden. She is a daughter of Group One-winning mare Journey and was a promising fourth on her debut in November at Newmarket when she showed signs of greenness, but the experience should bring her on.

Mirador made a winning debut as a two-year-old at Deauville last August, but, after falling short last time out, he will need to bounce back here.

4.28 Southwell - Fleurman features in competitive staying handicap

Fleurman headlines the competitive Get Raceday Ready Handicap (4.28). Olly Murphy's charge has dropped to a rating of 90 after a few disappointing runs but was once rated 99 and he has been competing in deep staying handicaps at festivals such as Ascot and Goodwood. He takes a drop in class here in search of his first win since February 2023.

The once-Derby-touted-type Pappano, the mount of Rab Havlin, is among his rivals. Having run in three-year-old races at big meetings, he is held in high regard and this drop in grade, combined with a step up in trip to 1m 6f, could see him show more progression, especially after the gelding operation.

Cock And Bull has had a busy season, climbing the ratings, but his recent exploits in the Racing League suggest he is in the grip of the handicapper.

4.42 Bath - Ciara Pearl tops weights

Ciara Pearl tops the weights in the EBF Fillies' Handicap (4.42) for Daniel and Clare Kubler. The four-year-old has produced some decent form in winning at Sandown before a gallant second at Salisbury and looks to make another bold showing off a career-high mark.

The Gosdens could be in for a good day with another runner lining up for Lady Bamford. Divine Presence made a winning handicap debut at Wolverhampton despite looking green but then disappointed stepping up in trip at Newbury.

Ville Natale has been a shade disappointing since looking like a smart prospect in novice contests.

