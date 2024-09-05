Today on Sky Sports Racing: Action aplenty from Newbury, Lingfield and Wolverhampton

It's a busy day on Sky Sports Racing with live racing to come from Lingfield, Newbury and Wolverhampton.

6.10 Newbury - Bolo Neighs and Boxtel clash

Ralph Beckett's Bolo Neighs sets the form standard having ran well behind subsequent Prix d'Arenberg winner Aesterius and will be tough to beat if reproducing that form.

Jane Chapple-Hyam saddles Boxtel and will be hopeful of a solid run having finished second on both career starts. The form of his second at Newmarket has worked out well with the third winning since and it would be no surprise to see him win here.

Debutants Power Fizz and Fondo Blanco represent top yards and must be respected.

4.32 Lingfield - Appier seeks fourth course and distance success

Ben Sanderson takes off a handy 3lbs aboard Appier who has only been out of the frame on one occasion at Lingfield with his form reading 15112 over course and distance. He should run a solid race for Sean Woods.

Surrey Fire made light work of a Lingfield Novice last time and makes his handicap debut today. Charlie Bishop is booked to ride and this unexposed sort is sure to run well.

Expert Witness was only beaten five lengths in a listed contest at Salisbury last time and comes here in good form for Sir Mark Todd and Mia Nicholls.

4.40 Newbury - Queen's Reign and So Logical feature

Queen's Reign will be seeking revenge with Mercury Day who beat her at Newmarket when last seen. She has had a short break and comes here with a good chance.

So Logical has been disappointing since her Newmarket success but John and Thady Gosden reach for the first-time blinkers today which could help her bounce back to form.

Circe has course form and completes the shortlist.

Best of the rest

Recent course and distance winner Lady Dreamer headlines the 5.35 contest at Lingfield, now up to an official rating of 75 for the Tom Ward team.

Over at Newbury, Miss Collada drops down in Grade for Richard Hannon after finishing five lengths behind Brian at Newmarket the last day. This horse faltered when last here for the Super Sprint but should fare better today at 5.10. Boy George is on the hat-trick hunt at 5.40 and could well find it despite the presence of last time out winner The Glen Rovers.

Later at 6.40, Where's Freddy and State Flag clash in what looks like a really eye-catching battle (6.40) before Bright also goes for his treble at 7.10.

