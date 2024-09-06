Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot and Bangor feature

Ascot and Bangor host respective cards of competitive racing on a bumper Friday of action - live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.45 Ascot - Awaal & Dear My Friend headline feature

Awaal wasn't beaten far when seventh behind Aalto in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket in July and would have strong claims if able to build on that effort back from a short break. He would appreciate any ease in the ground and William Buick is a notable booking.

Topweight Dear My Friend has slipped down the weights having struggled for form in graded company this season and could be worth a market watch under James Doyle. Archie Watson's dual course and distance winner Tempus is the best of the rest.

2.25 Ascot - O'Brien's Isambard Brunel contests in strong maiden

Aidan O'Brien holds a strong hand in this maiden contest with a Justify colts in this competitive maiden.

Isambard Brunel was a beaten favourite when fifth on his first start at Newbury and steps back to seven furlongs here having faded late on.

Of the others, Fifth Column and Calla Lagoon contested the same Kempton novice won by Yaroogh last month and both will hope to progress as they switch to the turf.

1.35 Bangor - Willie Mullins raider seeks hat-trick

Willie Mullins has won with three of his six runners in the UK this season and Fine Margin is responsible for two of those successes. The seven-year-old seeks a hat-trick having scored at Fontwell and Worcester earlier this summer and could take plenty of beating despite a double penalty.

Donald McCain's Home Sweet Highway landed a course handicap on his last start and would have each-way chances in receipt of plenty of weight, while Jumping Susie is a dual winner over hurdles and must be feared for John McConnell.

Best of the rest

Ballet Slippers should go off a hot-favourite for Aidan O'Brien in the 3.00 at Ascot. The first foal of Magical will face the likes of Glistening and Kylie Of Lochalsh, but she really should have too much. In the 3.35, Wathnan debut winner Diego Ventura makes his first start for Hamad Al Jehani and will be well-fancied as the only runner with winning experience.

Over at Bangor, a Class 3 contest takes centre stage which sees Presentandcounting headlining with Brian Hughes in the plate.

Across the channel, Saint-Cloud is the venue for a nice-looking Listed affair that sees Precious Jewel make her bow in the Godolphin blue. German Derby fourth Alleno is also in the mix for Marcel Weiss.

