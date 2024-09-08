Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charyn and Notable Speech clash in French Group 1

Sunday's action is from Fontwell and a terrific card at ParisLongchamp including the Prix du Moulin featuring Charyn and Notable Speech, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 ParisLongchamp - Charyn and Notable Speech clash in G1 Prix du Moulin

Superstar milers Charyn and Notable Speech face off in the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp (2.50).

Roger Varian's Charyn has proved himself a top miler in Europe this season with successes in the Queen Anne Stakes and Prix Jacques Le Marios. He only has one blip this season at Newbury but will prove hard to beat and heads the betting as he seeks the hat-trick.

2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech looks his toughest opposition to date. Charlie Appleby's three-year-old returned to form when he was an emphatic winner of the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and rates a huge player.

Aidan O'Brien fields Henry Longfellow who could only finish fourth behind Notable Speech last time.

12.58 ParisLongchamp - Unbeaten Ombudsman headlines Group 3 field

Unbeaten Ombudsman steps up in class in the Prix du Prince D'Orange (12.58).

It's a strong Group 3 where John and Thady's Ombudsman will be backed to continue his winning streak. Unbeaten in all three starts to date including a nice Listed contest at Deauville, he could well be a Group 1 horse.

Wathnan Racing have a strong hand with three intriguing runners. The first, Prix du Jockey Club runner-up First Look, represents Andre Fabre. Map Of Stars has been a recent purchase and this will be his first outing for new connections.

Their final runner is Fast Tracker who returns from a break having finished well-beaten despite being a favourite for the Prix du Jockey Club.

3.40 Fontwell - Last-time winners Hiconic and Sergeant feature

Last-timer winners Sergeant and Hiconic headline in the Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap Hurdle (3.40).

The Alex Hales-trained Hiconic recorded his seventh success over hurdles back in July when he landed a handicap at Uttoxeter. He could well give another good account as he steps up in class.

Sergeant made a winning debut for her trainer Anthony Charlton when comfortably claiming a Newton Abbot handicap hurdle and must be respected under an 8lb higher mark.

Topweight Finest is worth a mention in an open heat. He has finished second on his last three starts and shouldn't be underestimated.

