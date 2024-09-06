Weekend Winners: Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes best bets as Inisherin and Elite Status lead market

The Betfair Sprint Cup provides a fascinating clash between some older and younger horses – who are the Weekend Winners panellists going for?

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to pick out their best bets for the race, and they also take a look at Ascot's card.

The Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes over six furlongs has 16 runners go to post with a mix of promising younger sprinters and more established types.

Declan Rix…

"This is a bonkers race as I can see six or seven horses winning it depending on how it runs. I just thought Shouldvebeenaring was overpriced but I need the ground to dry up now.

"I thought he was a good winner at Deauville, I just loved the way how he picked up, quickened and lengthened more than anything.

"I just think the race could set up well for a closer which he is positioned well in the stalls for, but we need it to be a least good ground to have a bet. He's a horse that is well capable of running into the frame and you might even get a bit bigger than 12/1."

Kate Tracey…

"I just doubt Inisherin and Elite Status, they're solid enough but I'm not just sold on it. Annaf is returning after 196 days off the track, but he has a very good record fresh when winning on debut and his seasonal debut in his second season.

"He might just be a spanner in the works especially as he just continues to improve."

Sam Boswell…

"A three-year-old that I like here, that is a bit overpriced, is Bucanero Fuerte. He was very unlucky to miss the Commonwealth Cup at Ascot, he reappeared this season nicely when winning. Going back through his form last year, he clearly is tough.

"This is a horse that I feel can probably go further. It's a shame that he's had the issue, and I always am a little bit sceptical about backing horses coming back from lay-offs.

"The trainer can get one ready for a target, the horse is top rated and 12/1 is a price that I think is worth taking. I respect the two at the top of the betting, but I'd rather have a dart at a price and from this horse there should be more to come."

