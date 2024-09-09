Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newton Abbot, Brighton and Wolverhampton feature

Monday’s action on Sky Sports Racing has something for flat and jumping fans with the former at Brighton and Wolverhampton and the latter at Newton Abbot.

2.40 Newton Abbot- Beat Box goes for the hat-trick

Beat Box seeks his hat-trick in the St Austell Brewery Handicap Chase (2.40).

This looks a great opportunity for Dan Skelton trained Beat Box to bring the hat-trick up. He is unbeaten in his two starts for the trainer after leaving James Ewart's yard back in July. The 13lb rise in the weights could be defied in this easy opportunity to strike again.

Magistrato is a course and distance winner and poses the biggest threat with a string of consistent runs to his name. However, the handicapper is only relenting slowly, making his task harder.

Top Speed is yet to win a race under rules but has recently joined Jamie Snowden's yard and looks to notch that achievement here possibly.

5.30 Wolverhampton - AMO Racing pair set the standard in novice

AMO Racing pair Reposado and Target Man set the standard in the Get Raceday Ready EBF Novice Stakes (5.30).

The first AMO horse here the first being Reposado trained by the retained Raphael Freire. He appeared in Listed company earlier on this season and faced another competitive field last time out at Doncaster in a novice. If he can continue his earlier form, this son of Wootton Bassett should be tough to beat.

Target Man is trained by George Boughey, this two-year-old hasn't been seen since April when bumping into a nice runner on debut. The son of Earthlight could come on plenty for that run.

Galaxy Zoo is an interesting debutant for Tom Ward. He has plenty of winners in the family so could well worth be one to watch.

4.05 Brighton - Spring looks to win back-to-back nurseries

Spring attempts to land back-to-back victories in the Get Raceday Ready Nursery Handicap (4.05).

Richard Hughes' two-year-old Spring made a winning handicap debut over course and distance last time, she travelled well and kicked on nicely. The form in that race isn't the strongest and she was the most progressive in the field. This looks more than winnable and sets the standards despite, a 6lb penalty.

Cassandraalex was behind Spring at Brighton last time and the 6lb penalty could bridge the gap. She was ridden prominently and handles the course and distance well.

Inshad looked to be perfectly placed on handicap debut but narrowly finished second last time out at Chepstow. First-time blinkers are reached for and with the strong combination of Billy Loughnane and George Boughey, it could also be a winning one.

Monday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

