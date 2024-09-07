Betfair Sprint Cup: Montassib magic for William Haggas and Cieren Fallon in Haydock's feature

Montassib grabbed a shock result for William Haggas and Cieren Fallon in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The 25-1 winner, trained by Haggas and ridden by Fallon, had been off the track since winning the Group Three Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle in June.

However, the six-year-old shrugged off that lengthy absence in style, coming from well off the pace to grab Group One glory from the James Fanshawe-trained Kind Of Blue.

Fellow Haggas inmate Unequal Love kept on to take third, while 50-1 shot Vadream edged into fourth.

A jubilant Fallon said: "What a performance, he's a horse you have to have confidence in and take your time. He's done nothing but improve and I'm very lucky to keep on him.

"To ride a Group One for Mr Haggas and Maureen (Haggas), I wouldn't be in the position I'm in today without them."

Haggas was pleasantly surprised as he admitted he had expected "not much" coming into the race.

Image: Montassib landed the Chipchase stakes at Newcastle last time out

He said: "I thought Unequal Love might run well as she's such a genuine filly, but I thought the ground would be too quick for Montassib. I also thought all the action would be on the stands rail.

"Now we have found his right trip, I've been running him over seven furlongs and a mile before. He's pretty effective at six furlongs.

"I don't like beating James at all because he's my mate and we see each other every morning on the gallops, but we're delighted to win.

"Cieren is doing really well, he's had a couple of injuries which has been upsetting for him and annoying for us, but he's riding with lots of confidence and gets a tune out of this horse, which is terrific.

"We were going to go to Ireland for a warm-up for Ascot, but I guess it will be straight there (Champions Day) now.

"That six furlongs there if we get the soft ground should suit him well.

"I'm thrilled to bits, didn't expect that at all and I can't tell you how pleased I am."

Of Unequal Love, he added: "I don't think she wants it too soft, I don't know whether we'll keep her next year but she's definitely a Group One filly. She ran a fantastic race today."

Holloway Boy makes long-awaited return to winner's enclosure

Holloway Boy secured his first victory since making a successful debut at Royal Ascot over two years ago in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile at Haydock.

Karl Burke's four-year-old made an explosive start to his career when running out a shock 40-1 winner of the 2022 Chesham Stakes, but while he has been placed in good company on numerous occasions since, he had failed to add to his tally.

Returning to Group Three company after being on the podium in lucrative handicaps Sandown, Goodwood and York this summer, Holloway Boy was a 7-2 shot to snap a 12-race losing streak and travelled strongly for much of the race in the hands of William Buick.

Prague, the 100-30 favourite, came from the rear of the field to throw down his challenge and encountered traffic problems along the way.

Dylan Cunha's runner got rolling late, but having navigated his way to the front a furlong out, Holloway Boy had just enough up his sleeve to repel the market leader by half a length, with Witch Hunter only a head further behind in third.

Image: Holloway Boy wins for the first time since the Chesham Stakes

"He's a very talented horse, always has been, but he does just save a bit for himself. You could see in the last half-furlong there he was pulling up a bit," said Burke.

"He's been running really well in big handicaps. He's been travelling well and then petering out inside the last half-furlong and not quite getting there, so I said to William today: 'if you're travelling well three down, go and let him get his head in front' - and I'm so glad he didn't listen!

"William came in and said he's a horse who wants something to aim at. He doesn't down tools, but he's a lazy horse and he's like that at home.

"We went the route of big-money handicaps and it didn't quite happen, so we were looking for this type of race and it's worked out.

"I'm not sure where we'll go next, to be honest. He'll go on any ground, so he'll run right the way through and I might look at travelling abroad to Dubai or Saudi - he's that type of horse you could go anywhere with."