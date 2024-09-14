St Leger: Jan Brueghel digs deep to give Aidan O'Brien an eighth Doncaster Classic

Jan Brueghel just outbattled stablemate Illinois as Aidan O’Brien saddled the first two home in the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster.

Following on from the success of Continuous 12 months ago, the master of Ballydoyle has now claimed the world's oldest Classic eight times.

He was holding all the aces entering the home straight, with Grosvenor Square leading from Illinois and Jan Brueghel.

Grosvenor Square was passed at the two-furlong pole, from where 11-4 joint-favourites Illinois and Jan Brueghel took control.

And it was Jan Brueghel, partnered by former Ballydoyle apprentice Sean Levey, who ultimately stayed on the strongest to get home by a neck and stretch his unbeaten record to four.

There was drama in terms of the minor honours, as Deira Mile went past the post in third and Sunway was fourth home, but those placings were reversed following a stewards' inquiry.

Levey, who won the 1000 Guineas on Billesdon Brook in 2018 and this year's Irish 2,000 Guineas with Rosallion, said: "You'll take any Classic, any Classic at this stage. Another one on my belt.

"Absolute privilege to get the ride from Aidan and the team. He looks like a very nice horse, he gives me the impression he could be a Gold Cup horse next year maybe, but I'm sure they will find a nice place for him to go next.

"I think he's just a baby, he's only a young thing. He ran in snatches a little bit down the back, but I got what I needed from him.

"I thought he might stop if I challenged too early. I always knew I would head him (Illinois) when I needed to."

Levey, who joined O'Brien as a 17-year-old before moving to England in 2011, added: "No doubt he (O'Brien) has been very good to me. I've got him a winner and he's been happy to use me and give an opportunity like today."

Kinross collects Park prize once more at Doncaster

Kinross showed all of his class to claim Betfred Park Stakes glory for the second time at Doncaster.

Ralph Beckett's evergreen seven-year-old prevailed in this Group Two contest a couple of seasons ago before going on to land top-tier wins in the Prix de la Foret and the British Champions Sprint.

His form this term had been a bit below that level, but Rossa Ryan was always sitting comfortably on this occasion.

Kinross responded impressively when asked to kick on at the furlong pole and the result was never in doubt from there, with the 11-4 shot coming home two lengths clear of favourite Lead Artist.

He was subsequently cut from 7-1 to 4-1 for another British Champions Sprint success at Ascot by Paddy Power.

Beckett said: "What a horse he's been and his owner Marc Chan is having a great day, as he's had a Group Two winner in Ireland as well (Green Impact).

"I'm very proud to get him back. It hasn't been easy, he had a small issue at the end of last year and we've had to tread carefully.

"I would have loved to have run him at York, as he loves it there, but the ground just got a bit quick. We knew we could get him back with everything on his side - and today everything was on his side.

"He's a very, very good horse and to be still doing it at seven is unusual. I'm very proud of him.

"If the ground is right, he'll go to Ascot (British Champions Sprint) and the Foret and maybe the Breeders' Cup as well. If the ground is right, he'll do both in October. He'll dance every dance now, who knows if it is his last season.

"I couldn't be confident he was as good as ever, as how can you be, but the signs were really good in the week, I was really enthused by the way he galloped."

Runner-up Lead Artist was dropping back from a mile to seven furlongs and co-trainer John Gosden said: "It was sharp enough, but he ran a lovely race and Kinross, as we know, when he is on top form is imperious."