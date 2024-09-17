Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Yarmouth and Newcastle host live action

It's a busy day of action on Sky Sports Racing, with afternoon fare from Brighton in Yarmouth in store before evening racing at Newcastle.

3.05 Yarmouth - Godolphin's Midnight Thunder and Al Misbar clash

Saeed bin Suroor's Midnight Thunder caught the eye when winning at Windsor last time and will have to carry a 7lb penalty for that success. Oisin Murphy is booked to ride and this two-year-old is sure to go well in this clash British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

Charlie Appleby has chosen James Doyle to ride his Godolphin representative Al Misbar who has yet to justify favouritism on both career starts but has run well in defeat. He could take advantage of the move into calmer waters.

West Acre carries a penalty for his win on the all-weather at Newcastle and completes the shortlist.

7.30 Newcastle - Trident makes his debut for Roger Varian

The well-bred Trident is a half-brother to Australian Group 1 winner Zoustar and represents Coolmore and Roger Varian. This No Nay Never gelding could be smart and looks interesting with Jack Mitchell chosen to ride.

Richard Fahey's Parthenopaeus has placed on both starts at Newcastle and drops back to 7f today which should suit. He could have a big say in this Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Maiden Stakes if handling the lengthy break.

4.35 Yarmouth - Last-time-out winner Summer Of Love headlines

Summer Of Love justified favouritism when landing his second win of the season at Epsom last time. She has been progressing nicely for top connections and is likely to take another step forward under Oisin Murphy in this Join Moulton Racing Syndicate Fillies' Handicap.

George Boughey's Rosy Affair is another that has been ultra consistent this year, having never finished out of the frame in all seven career starts. She possibly found the ground to soft at Newmarket recently and could get back to winning ways back on a sounder surface.

Others to note are Brighton Bullet winner Alcazan and last time out second Princess Shabnam.

Best of the rest…

In the 3.20pm at Brighton, last time out winners Gallimimus and Agapanther in what looks an open Handicap over 1m1f. Half an hour later, Saint Riquier is on the hat-trick hunt with Joe Leavy booked for the Ian Williams team. Galileo filly Falsetto could prove stiff opposition from the Andrew Balding stable. Interestnpenalties has finished second on three successive starts and has Jack Doughty in the plate as he attempts to go one better at 4.20pm.

Over at Yarmouth, Silver Gun takes on fellow last time out winner Woodstock City at 4.05pm before Lil Guff and Angle Land go to post in Handicap company.

Newcastle is the venue for a mammoth nine-race evening card, with a tricky looking Novice affair the feature at 6.30pm. Kevin Ryan gives a second start to debut winner Magic Basma whilst Mohaather filly Monetize looks to build on her promising third on first showing. Tommie Jakes gets the ride on Shielas Well at Gosforth Park (7.00pm), who is a carrying a 6lb penalty.

