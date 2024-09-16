 Skip to content

Franny Norton retirement: The King of Chester says farewell to racing aged 54

The 54-year-old has celebrated over 1,700 winners in a career stretching back to 1988, with his best tally of 112 coming in 2018.

Monday 16 September 2024 09:16, UK

Franny Norton is booked to ride Alrehb in the Victoria Cup
Image: Franny Norton is set to retire this weekend at Chester

Franny Norton, known affectionately as ‘The King of Chester’, has announced his plans to retire with his final race at the track this weekend.

Born and raised in Liverpool, Norton has become a master of riding the unique turns of the Roodee, lifting the Chester Cup in 2019 with Making Miracles and two Cheshire Oaks (2012 and 2021).

He told Sky Sports Racing: "It'll be an emotional day but one I'm looking forward to. I've got a lot of family and friends who are coming so it's going to be memorable.

"I love the lads in the weighing room, I love the banter and hopefully I can stay in and around the game somewhere and still see them along the way. We've become a family in there."

Asked to sum up his career, Norton said: "Up and down. Some highlights and a small window of success. I never really got to the real top of the sport but we got high enough."

Norton announced his retirement in a statement on Instagram on Sunday evening.

