Newbury's Mill Reef Stakes: Powerful Glory lives up to his name with win for Richard Fahey and Oisin Orr

Richard Fahey's youngster Powerful Glory comfortably won the Group Two Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury in the hands of Oisin Orr despite the heavy ground.

Powerful Glory had impressed on debut when winning by five-and-a-half lengths at Pontefract last month and he was a 5/2 chance behind 15/8 favourite Brian in a depleted field, with leading hopes Defence Minister and Shadow Of Light among those ruled out due to the going.

It looked as though Brian could live up to his market-leader tag after collaring the pacesetting Sarab Star on the far side of the track, but Orr was just getting going on Powerful Glory on the stands' side.

The Cotai Glory colt responded well to Orr's urging to grab the lead, with outsider La Bellota pushing him all the way to the line, with just a neck between them. Billboard Star stayed on late to grab third place from Brian.

Powerful Glory is owned by Sheikh Rashid Dalmook al Maktoum and his representative Philip Robinson admitted the team had not been entirely sure about running in such testing conditions after winning on quick ground at Pontefract.

He said: "We thought about not running but as it was his last of the season, we decided to take our chance.

"His jockey said he wasn't enjoying it from halfway but his true class got him through it.

"He's now won on extremes from firm to heavy and it's a big plus to know he can do that.

"I think the best horse won, and it's onwards and upwards."

Fahey was at Ayr where he told ITV Racing: "It's great to see him win, he's a horse I do like but I was very worried about the ground as he's such a good moving horse.

"I had a chat with Sheikh Rashid but he said give it a go and I thought fair play, there was no pressure so he's been rewarded - the trainer might have bottled it if left to his own devices.

"He's on his holidays now, I did say if he ran that would be it, he's quite a scopey horse, he was prepped for a breeze so I'd love to leave him alone now.

"We think he's special so we'll treat him as if he is."

Image: Richard Hughes was all smiles after No Half Measures' win

No Half Measures for Hughes and Moore at Newbury

No Half Measures could make the leap to Group One level in France next month after posting a career-best effort in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes at Newbury.

Eight went to post for the Group Three affair with the ground having turned heavy due to a thunderstorm on Saturday morning which produced 15 millimetres of rain.

The Richard Hughes-trained No Half Measures made light work of the conditions though, settling in third for Ryan Moore as Democracy Dilemma blazed a trail in the five-furlong contest.

However, his run began to falter in the final furlong with Moore giving the signal on the 6/1 shot, who responded in style to power up the stands' side for a one-and-a-quarter-length verdict.

Relief Rally and Annaf also made late bids, with just a nose separating the pair at the line, with Democracy Dilemma a further neck back in fourth.

No Half Measures was a Listed winner at Deauville in August and finished sixth in the Prix du Petit Couvert at ParisLongchamp just six days ago, with the Prix de l'Abbaye on Arc weekend in the French capital a possible option now.

Hughes, who was recording his first Group race winner as a trainer, said: "She was rated 74 in May and just hadn't stopped improving. She's not even blowing.

"It's been some time getting to this and it feels great. She's in the Abbaye which is why I ran her at Longchamp before, but she would need luck with the draw.

"Our first plan this year was Royal Ascot, where she ran a blinder on ground that was too firm for her. If she keeps improving, anything can happen, that's what I think."

Image: Not So Sleepy is set to be retired at the age of 12

Emotional success for Not So Sleepy on likely farewell

Not So Sleepy made all for victory in the Dubai Duty Free Autumn Cup Handicap at Newbury on what is likely to be his final racecourse start.

The 12-year-old has been an enduring star for trainer Hughie Morrison and owner Lady Blyth, winning six times both on the Flat and over hurdles.

His jumps successes include two Fighting Fifth Hurdles, sharing the Grade One glory in a dead heat with Epatante at Newcastle in 2021 before claiming on outright victory in a rearranged renewal at Sandown last December.

Not So Sleepy had been due to sign off in the Ebor at York last month but with quick ground scuppering that plan, he was rerouted to this one-mile-five-furlong contest - an event he also won last term.

With the heavy ground in his favour, Not So Sleepy was sent off a 10/1 shot in the hands of Tom Marquand, who had him smartly away and bowling along in front.

Image: Not So Sleepy in his jumping career

It looked as though the challengers were lining up behind turning into the straight and while Not So Sleepy was headed by Our Golden One, he rallied in fantastic style to get back in front and kept finding for Marquand all the way to the line.

Not So Sleepy eventually came home one and three-quarter lengths clear of Chillingham, much to the delight of his owner.

She said: "That was brilliant, just brilliant. Like last year, just when it looked like they were getting the better of him he came right back at them.

"It's an option to carry on but I think we are going to stop while we are ahead.

"The trouble is we're not quite sure what we can do with him. There's no hunting any more and he's so independent, but I think this is definitely it."

Morrison admitted his confidence had been enhanced by the testing conditions in Berkshire.

He said: "Basically he always does it on this ground and I said to Tom 'don't go too far in front, but don't let them get too far ahead of you when they join you', because I knew he would come back to them.

"He's actually quite easy to train, he goes out first every morning and after 50 yards off he goes.

"And he's a charming horse in his box, to the extent that a child could ride him."

Not So Sleepy added a further £36,000 to his prize-money total, having amassed over £600,000 during a 69-race career that began at Nottingham in October 2014.