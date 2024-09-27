Hollie Doyle: Daylight can upset big names in Cheveley Park showdown

Sky Sports Racing’s ambassador reports this week’s racecourse gallop aboard star filly Nashwa and looks ahead to four rides at Chelmsford City on Saturday evening.

Nashwa sparkles in Newmarket gallop

It's been a long road back for my Classic-winning filly Nashwa since she returned from Dubai in March with an injury but I'm delighted to report her in great form.

I rode her in a racecourse gallop in Newmarket on Wednesday morning and couldn't have been more impressed. She definitely retains plenty of sparkle and the clear desire to be a racehorse.

Image: Nashwa excelled on the gallops

I'm not sure what the plan is but my boss Imad Alsagar, his racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe and trainers John and Thady Gosden certainly aren't short of options to discuss.

Nashwa holds an entry in the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket next weekend and the Prix de l'Opera in France but could wait for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes or the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on 19th October.

She's been a big miss for me this year so hopefully we can make up for lost time wherever she re-appears.

Shamador should benefit from debut second

I'm off to Chelmsford City on Saturday to partner Hambleton Racing's Shamador who has always shaped nicely enough at home and made a pleasing start to his career at Newcastle earlier this month, staying on to be second.

Archie Watson's colt should have come on for that debut when he ran green under pressure so I'm expecting him to step forward in the EBF Restricted Novice Stakes (6.00) at the Essex track.

He's up against a couple of rivals rated in the mid 70s and I'm hopeful he can at least run up to that level on a track where Archie enjoys plenty of success with young horses.

Capallcliste can gain overdue success

Capallcliste has been knocking at the door in his last three starts but can go one better in the Galleywood Handicap (8.00) at Chelmsford.

Dominic Ffrench Davis's gelding went down narrowly in two 7f handicaps at Lingfield Park before finishing second for the third time in a row over this course and distance recently.

I'm happy enough with his middle draw - just inside of Twitch, who finished in front of him last time and again looks like the one we have to beat.

Bad draw a negative for Repartee

Charlie Wallis will be disappointed with Repartee's draw in the Betfair Plays Different Handicap (7.30) at Chelmsford.

Stall 14 doesn't help his prospects in the 6f sprint but he did show for previous trainer Lee Carter that he still retains ability when second at Lingfield Park in February.

Earlier, Lift Lady will need to improve to make an impact in the Betfair Safer Gambling Tools Nursery Handicap (4.50) at Chelmsford.

Kevin Philippart de Foy's filly has run respectably in nurseries at Brighton and Newcastle and looks worth another try over 7f. She's reasonably well drawn so we'll hope for the best.

Daylight can upstage Cheveley stars

Phoenix Stakes winner Babouche and Moyglare heroine Lake Victoria will be all the rage in a mouth-watering match in the Group 1 Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes (2.25 at Newmarket on Saturday).

Both fillies look potential superstars but on ground that has already turned heavy I wouldn't be surprised to see French raider Daylight spoil the party. She won her Group 3 in testing ground at Deauville and ran well behind Whistlejacket in similar conditions in the Group 1 Prix Morny last month.

Whistlejacket is going to be hard to beat in the Group 1 Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes (3.00). He's proven his effectiveness in softer ground and should be too good for stable mate Ides Of March, who can nevertheless give my good friend Sean Levey another exciting ride for Ballydoyle.

The bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap (3.40) is a wide open race which could see Eve Johnson Houghton's Balmacara run a massive race at generous odds. He gets a useful 5lb weight for age allowance and is proven in soft ground.

Despite a penalty for an impressive win at the Curragh, Emmet Mullins' likely favourite This Songisforyou looks well-placed to give top Irish jockey Colin Keane a big chance from his middle draw in stall 17.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.