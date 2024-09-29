Today on Sky Sports Racing: Southwell hosts seven-race card

All roads lead to Southwell this afternoon as a seven-race card takes centre stage - live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.30 Southwell - Unassuming bids to defy a 5lb penalty

Unassuming was an impressive winner over course and distance on stable debut for George Boughey and will look hard to beat despite carrying a 5lb penalty.

Archie Watson's Calanthe was a winner at Lingfield with Hollie Doyle in the saddle and has since performed well at Kempton. He is sure to run a good race after finishing runner-up behind Dembe at Kempton the last day.

Zenato and Arantes Nascimento must also be respected, with Danny Tudhope booked to ride the former.

3.40 Southwell - Petra Celera, Embarked and Airshow reappear

Billy Loughnane gets the leg up on Petra Celera who has been in good form as of late including when winning over course and distance when beating Embarked and Airshow. She will have to improve again off a 5lb higher mark.

Embarked looked the winner before being caught late by Petra Celera at Southwell. He has since disappointed over a mile and drops back to 7f today which gives him a chance despite the handicapper taking no chances and leaving him on the same mark.

Rod Millman's Airshow completes the trio. He proved his wide-margin success at Salisbury was no fluke when finishing second at Kempton off a mark of 69.

4.50 Southwell

Sir Mark Prescott saddles Judgementofsolomon who looked to be a wide margin winner at Pontefract before idling out in front. He has been put up 4lbs for that performance and looks to have a great chance.

James Fanshawe's runner Environment Amigo is a course winner, beating Judgementofsolomon who was back in fourth that day and he will have to improve again to confirm this form but that could be possible now up to two miles.

Clockwatcher and Aztec Sun complete the shortlist.

Sunday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing