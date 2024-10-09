Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumps action from Sedgefield takes centre stage

Sedgefield hosts a six-race Jumps card this afternoon, with all the action live on Sky Sports Racing...

2.58 Sedgefield - Chosen Hero and Bellbird headline open handicap hurdle

The Donald McCain-trained Bellbird has been kept busy over hurdles this summer, including when runner-up at Bangor last month. The step up in distance is likely to suit and he looks a big player under three-time champion jockey Brian Hughes.

Archie Watson's Chosen Hero gradually progressed over hurdles last season winning a novice at Chepstow in January and should have each-way claims based on his Kelso third back in April.

Of the others, top weight Final Edgar warrants respect on his first start of the campaign.

3.28 Sedgefield - Warren Greatrex's Jet Of Dreams seeks a hat-trick

Jet Of Dreams has been in fine form since undergoing a wind operation last autumn and he arrives seeking a hat-trick over fences. A ready winner over this course and distance last month, he should take plenty of beating off this 4lb higher mark.

Billy Aprahamian saddles Good Lord who remains lightly raced over hurdles after just the five starts and rates the second choice if able to build on his Market Rasen second on the last day.

3.58 Sedgefield - Cawthorne Cracker bids to follow up course success

Cawthorne Cracker justified market support when comfortably claiming a course and distance handicap hurdle last week and could prove hard to beat as he escapes a penalty for that conditional jockeys' victory.

Asa got off the mark over hurdles when scoring a Carlisle in June before following that with a solid second at Market Rasen. Joe Williamson claims 3lb and he may pick up some prize money.

