Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumps action from Sedgefield takes centre stage

Sedgefield is the venue for today's action, with a six-race card in store live on Sky Sports Racing! Bellbird takes on Chosen Hero in the day's feature at 2.58pm...
Monday 7 October 2024 16:35, UK
Sedgefield hosts a six-race Jumps card this afternoon, with all the action live on Sky Sports Racing...
The Donald McCain-trained Bellbird has been kept busy over hurdles this summer, including when runner-up at Bangor last month. The step up in distance is likely to suit and he looks a big player under three-time champion jockey Brian Hughes.
Archie Watson's Chosen Hero gradually progressed over hurdles last season winning a novice at Chepstow in January and should have each-way claims based on his Kelso third back in April.
Of the others, top weight Final Edgar warrants respect on his first start of the campaign.
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
Jet Of Dreams has been in fine form since undergoing a wind operation last autumn and he arrives seeking a hat-trick over fences. A ready winner over this course and distance last month, he should take plenty of beating off this 4lb higher mark.
Billy Aprahamian saddles Good Lord who remains lightly raced over hurdles after just the five starts and rates the second choice if able to build on his Market Rasen second on the last day.
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
Cawthorne Cracker justified market support when comfortably claiming a course and distance handicap hurdle last week and could prove hard to beat as he escapes a penalty for that conditional jockeys' victory.
Asa got off the mark over hurdles when scoring a Carlisle in June before following that with a solid second at Market Rasen. Joe Williamson claims 3lb and he may pick up some prize money.
Watch every race from Sedgefield all live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, October 9.