Newmarket: Shadow Of Light storms home to shade tight Dewhurst tussle

Shadow Of Light justified the faith connections placed in him earlier in the week having been supplemented for the Darley Dewhurst Stakes by getting up late in determined style.

Winner of the Middle Park over six furlongs just two weeks ago, trainer Charlie Appleby intimated afterwards that his colt would likely be put away for the season and aimed at the Commonwealth Cup next term.

Therefore, it was a surprise on Monday morning when Shadow Of Light's name was added to the Group One, which traditionally decides the leading juvenile of the season.

Not many colts win the Middle Park and the Dewhurst, and for some years they were on the same day, which rendered it impossible, but US Navy Flag did manage the double in 2017.

Appleby already had one leading contender for the Dewhurst in unbeaten youngster Ancient Truth, but William Buick kept faith with Shadow Of Light, despite having an extra furlong to travel.

Image: Shadow Of Light (left) battles with stablemate Ancient Truth

However, with each drop of rain turning the ground softer by the minute, confidence began to waver in the eventual even-money favourite, despite the absence of The Lion In Winter due to a foot problem.

Only five went to post yet they still split across Newmarket's great expanse, with Seagulls Eleven leading Shadow Of Light and Rock Of Cashel, while Expanded gave Ancient Truth a lead until two furlongs out.

Having initially been behind, the smaller ground held sway heading into the dip and James Doyle went for home on Ancient Truth, but he could not shake off Aidan O'Brien's once-raced Expanded.

As the two groups began to get closer, Shadow Of Light once again displayed his smart turn of foot and for the first time showed off his stamina, as he stayed on strongly to get home by a neck from Expanded, with Ancient Truth another neck back in third.

Starzintheireyes swoops late to land Zetland

Rossa Ryan was sporting a big plaster on his face courtesy of Starzintheireyes giving him a bash earlier in the week but all was forgiven as the pair stayed on powerfully to win the Palace Pier Zetland Stakes at Newmarket.

If Ryan had any delusions of grandeur having won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Bluestocking last weekend, he was soon reminded of the ups and downs of the sport when the Ralph Beckett-trained juvenile headbutted him on the gallops.

Thankfully, the damage was only superficial and given the form Beckett's string are currently in, not surprisingly Ryan did not want to miss any likely winners.

Successful at Pontefract, Bath and already at Newmarket this week since his Arc heroics, Ryan has enjoyed a stellar season and this March Chan-owned colt entered the Derby picture having showcased his stamina.

In a race run in filthy conditions, the youngsters finished well strung out, but with a furlong to run, Charlie Johnston's Green Storm had shot clear, with the race seemingly in the bag.

Hot favourite Shackleton failed to pick up but Ryan had timed his challenge just right on the Starspangledbanner colt, who had finished second to the smart Field Of Gold on debut and since won easily at Leicester.

As Green Storm began to wander having been in front, Starzintheireyes (9-2) went clear to win by a length.

The winner was introduced into the Derby betting at 25-1 by Betfair and Paddy Power.

Ryan said: "What happened in the week was one of those freak accidents but he has duly obliged today and the only horse he has been beaten by is a Group Three Solario winner of John Gosden's who ran well in the Lagardere (Field Of Gold).

"I knew he would get lost coming down the hill and the day he won at Leicester it took him forever to organise himself. He's still learning and was a bit gassy to post, so I took it upon myself to drop him in today, just to get him to relax early, which he did well.

"They went a good honest gallop the whole way and on this ground, I knew he would outbattle everything, I just needed to organise him, hence the sitting into him a little bit earlier than everyone else.

"He's a big stayer, a big galloping horse. I would say this sort of ground and worse is his conditions and he's going to grow up an awful lot from two to three, I think. Physically, he's all there, but mentally it's coming slowly, but nowhere near the final destination.

"He's a lovely horse, just things are coming together slowly. I Imagine next year he will be a better horse again."

Chan could be represented by his stalwart Kinross on British Champions Day and is assembling a smart team of new blood which includes Jessica Harrington's Group Two winner Green Impact.

He said: "I'm very happy with the performance and according to Rossa he is quite immature mentally and the penny still hasn't fully dropped, so hopefully there is something to look forward to next year.

"There is a lot of stamina on the dam's side of Starzintheireyes and he is related to Crystal Ocean, but the sire is Starspangledbanner, so it was interesting to see what we had. It turns out he is a big-actioned horse who likes a mile and a quarter or even more.

"Green Impact is my first home bred and hopefully next year we have lots to look forward to and I will be here a lot. I will hopefully be going to lots of races in the UK and Ireland. It's very important we have new blood coming through to bring us more action next year."

He added: "Our trainer Ralph Beckett is red-hot right now. Kinross could possibly go back to Ascot in a week's time, depending on his condition. That is a high possibility but we will leave that to Ralph Beckett."

Delacroix upholds family honour with gutsy success

Delacroix came out on top in a prolonged battle with Stanhope Gardens to win the Emirates Autumn Stakes for Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien.

It was a first victory in the Group Three contest for O'Brien, who for once was in need of a little pick-me-up.

Image: Delacroix (near side) battles to the finish

He was forced to rule odds-on favourite The Lion In Winter out of the Dewhurst Stakes before the sun had risen and then just as racing began, news broke that his stable star City Of Troy is to be retired after the Breeders' Cup.

This meeting is all about finding new stars, though, and Delacroix, having his fourth outing, has already shown that he will be competing in some of the big events next season.

By Dubawi out of the late, great racemare Tepin, his half-sister Grateful won a Group One in France last weekend.

Moore sent Delacroix (15-8 favourite) into the lead going into the dip when Wolf Of Badenoch faded, but he was briefly headed by Rossa Ryan on Ralph Beckett's Stanhope Gardens.

It has taken something special to get the better of Ryan and Beckett of late, but Moore always looked confident that this time he would get the upper hand and he went on to win by a neck.

The winner was paying a huge compliment to Jessica Harrington's Green Impact, who has already beaten Delacroix twice.

Betfair cut Delacroix to 8-1 from 20s for the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

"He's improving and learning and he got a bump early which just unnerved him a little bit," said O'Brien.

"He's progressive and that's why we are racing him and keeping him busy and Ryan was much happier with him today. He's a tough, hardy horse who looks like he's going to get a trip, he's going to get middle-distance next year.

"You have to be very happy with him and Ryan said he could be a Futurity Trophy horse if we want, so we will see how he is and how it goes.

"I think next year, a mile upwards will be no problem; he's a big horse, he's learning and he's obviously got a great pedigree."