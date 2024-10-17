Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton and Southwell host competitive cards on Thursday

Brighton and Southwell host action on another busy Thursday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.40 Brighton - Far From Dandy and Super Mirage clash

Richard Hughes' Super Mirage made a sparkling debut when comfortably claiming a Bath maiden last month and, granted usual progression, he could follow up in the Docker Hughes Memorial EBF Restricted Novice Stakes under Danny Muscutt.

The George Boughey-trained Far From Dandy sprung a surprise when winning on his second start at Yarmouth and should have strong claims if handling the softer conditions.

Pure Tenacity makes his debut for the Michael Bell team and is worth a market watch under Neil Callan.

7.00 Southwell - Billyjoh, Persuasion and Bobby Bennu feature

The ultra-competitive Class Two Download The At The Races App Handicap sees 14 head to post over seven furlongs. David and Nicola Barron saddle Persuasion who has enjoyed a consistent campaign and gained a well-deserved success when scoring at Haydock last month. Up another 3lb in the weights, he should be in the mix under new pilot Connor Beasley.

Roger Varian's lightly-raced Bobby Bennu showed useful form when winning a pair of novice events but will need to improve on his recent handicap efforts if he is to feature.

Of the others, Mick Appleby's Billyjoh is a dual winner at this track and must be feared under Tom Marquand.

8.00 Southwell - Sonnerie Power and Le Rouge Chinois feature

Mick Appleby has several chances on the card, and he is doubly represented with Sonnerie Power and Le Rouge Chinois in the Southwell Golf Club Handicap.

Sonnerie Power has been knocking on the door, finishing runner-up on his last three starts, and would look an obvious choice to be in the money despite being raised 1lb in the weights.

Le Rouge Chinois returned to form with a solid second at Chelmsford last month despite suffering an awkward start. Granted more luck here, he rates a big player under Marquand.

Amy Murphy's Sharp Distinction has his second start after wind surgery and drops back in distance having finished second here on his last start.

