Today on Sky Sports Racing: Uttoxeter hosts jumps action before Flat card at Newcastle

Uttoxeter and Newcastle host Friday's live racing

3.55 Uttoxeter - Pretending and Dargiannini contest classy handicap

Lucy Wadham saddles the potentially exciting Pretending who ended last season with success at Cheltenham's April meeting and looks to have a strong chance as she takes on the boys under Gavin Sheehan.

Harry Derham's Dargiannini scored impressively at Kempton when last seen in November and must have each-way claims provided he is fit enough on this return.

Others to note include last year's Silver Trophy winner Pyramid Place debuts for Olly Murphy, while Lac De Constance has an excellent strike rate over hurdles and must be considered.

2.45 Uttoxeter - Resplendent Grey and Myretown headline

A quality race for the grade sees a field of seven line up over 2m4f.

Resplendent Grey showed a decent level over hurdles including when winning here on his final start over hurdles and rates an exciting prospect over the larger obstacles.

The Lucinda Russell-trained Myretown broke his duck over hurdles at Kelso on his third attempt and this Point-to-Point winner is bred to excel over fences.

Autumn Return scored on his fencing debut at Perth last month and cannot be ruled out off this 3lb higher mark.

7.00 Newcastle - Manhattan Mirage and Jodhpur Blue seek first success

Manhattan Mirage has proven a little frustrating this season finishing second on three of his five outings. He brings in an official rating of 83 as he steps back up to seven furlongs under Silvestre De Sousa.

Jodhpur Blue has steadily improved this campaign and having finished a fair second at Southwell on his last start, he should be in the mix under Billy Loughnane.

Grant Tuer's Kisdon Force is worth a mention after his debut third at Southwell just last week.

Best of the rest

Wade Out recorded a winning start on his debut under rules the last day and may well repeat the feat under Sean Bowen in the 1.35pm at Uttoxeter. The five-year-old will be joined at the start by JP McManus' Jumper Madrik, who will be looking to bounce back after he struggled the last day on this course and distance.

Windsor Wife looks the pick of the runners in the 2.10 at the same venue for the Greenall and Guerriero team on her debut under rules, but keep an eye out for Jackpot D'Ainay with Sean Bowen booked.

