Today on Sky Sports Racing: British Champions Day at Ascot as Economics and Calandagan clash in Champion Stakes

British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday brings the curtain down on the Flat season and all the action will be live on Sky Sports Racing, along with some top-class international racing.

3.55 Ascot - Economics and Calandagan clash in Champion Stakes

Economics and Calandagan meet in the Qipco Champion Stakes (3.55).

William Haggas' Economics attempts to remain unbeaten in his three-year-old campaign after gaining success in the Irish Champion Stakes. This showed a new gritty side to him after a tactical race went against him as he battled hard to beat Aidan O'Brien's Auguste Rodin and Los Angeles, with the latter re-opposing today.

Classy Calandagan is the biggest challenger from France. He was victorious at Royal Ascot in the King Edward VII Stakes when winning impressively on quick ground and ran a career-best behind City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Marquand previews Economics' trip to Ascot for the Champion Stakes

Los Angeles was third in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe when setting the fractions up front, but just a two-week turnaround for the Irish Derby winner could be a little sharp.

3.15 Ascot - Charyn heads Queen Elizabeth II Stakes field

Charyn bids to win his third Group One race of the season in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.15).

The Roger Varian-trained four-year-old has excelled this term and was very unlucky at ParisLongchamp last time out in the Prix de Moulin when running on late to finish second behind Tribalist. He has had a busy season but can hopefully perform again.

Tamfana gained her maiden Group One success for David Menuisier in the Sun Chariot two weeks ago, beating Inspiral. She receives the three-year-old and fillies' allowances which could prove crucial.

Prague was supplemented for this race after victory in the Joel Stakes and would be trainer Dylan Cunha's biggest win in the UK if he prevails.

1.20 Ascot - Kyprios bids to extend 2024 winning streak

Kyprios looks to remain unbeaten this season in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup (1.20).

Aidan O'Brien's winning-most Group One horse triumphed comfortably in the Prix du Cadran last time, the Gold Cup winner showing his class once again for his sixth victory this term following injury.

His biggest threat is Trawlerman, who beat him in this race last year and has been campaigned quietly, but the Godolphin-owned six-year-old should relish the softer conditions for John and Thady Gosden, with William Buick in the saddle.

Al Nayyir has progressed since his move to Tom Clover's yard, finishing a short-head second in the Yorkshire Cup and winning a Newmarket Listed race comfortably. He has French form on heavy ground and should thrive in the conditions.

International action

Auteuil stages some great French jumps action with the Group Three Prix Orcada headlining as Kolokico looks to bounce back, while the Prix Heros XII has the professional Gold Tweet featuring, with the Group Three Prix Carmarthen also on the card.

Far Hills has top-class Stateside action with Saint Riquier running for Ian Williams in the US Champion Hurdle at 7.57, while later on the card at 8.42 Gordon Elliott's Galvin features in the US Grand National before Familiar Dreams runs for Elliott in the John Forbes Memorial Stakes at 9.32.

