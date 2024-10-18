Weekend Winners: British Champions Day best bets ahead of Ascot’s feature

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at one of Saturday’s Group Ones, the Champion Stakes at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to pick out their selection for the race, and they also look at the rest of the Group 1 galore.

Declan Rix…

"I'm with Economics. The ground's been mentioned a few times with him that it's been too quick. Could he turn into the mighty Cracksman when he gets his toe into the softer ground?

"He's a big horse and gallops like he will go on softer ground. There's evidence to suggest that he might be even better on this ground as long as it doesn't get brutally soft.

"I do think this race will set up well for him and I hope Tom Marquand goes forward on him. I think he's been beautifully handled all season. I thought the Haggas team were quietly confident about him."

Kate Tracey…

"Economics has been so well campaigned and handled, avoiding the Derby, you just know that when he turns up, he's going to be turning up his best and I think he will love a bit of soft ground.

"I didn't see much pace in here and I think that will work against Calandagan rather than Economics, who has got that versatility where he can be ridden as the race pans out. He's a wonderful horse.

Sam Boswell…

"I was a team Economics kind of guy but the more I look, I'm being a bit of a turncoat, and I think Calandagan can win. I think the ground is going to be a big issue here and I believe his better performances have come on a sounder surface.

"But he's got enough in the book to suggest to me that it won't be an issue whereas I'm yet to see that from Economics.

"He's a really good horse but that run the last day at York where he was only a length off City Of Troy and gave him a proper race, I value that form on a par with Economics win in Ireland."

