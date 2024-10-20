Today on Sky Sports Racing: King George winner Goliath is back at ParisLongchamp

Sunday's action has a Group 2 at ParisLongchamp with Goliath returning and jumping from Sedgefield with Tommie Beau bidding to retain his Durham National crown; live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.33 ParisLongchamp - King George winner Goliath returns

King George winner Goliath returns in the Group 2 Prix du Conseil de Paris (1.33).

Francis-Henri Graffard's Goliath was a dominant winner of the King George and hasn't been seen on a course since then. He looks to continue this streak at a course he is proven at.

Hamish is a legend in the William Haggas yard and has been running consistently on Group races his entire career. He does however need to bounce back after his run at Kempton.

Zarakem was last seen finishing sixth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and this return to calmer waters should see improvement.

4.20 Sedgefield - Tommie Beau looks to win back-to-back Durham Nationals

Last year's victory Tommie Beau looks to retain his title in the bet365 Durham National Handicap Chase (4.20).

Seamus Mullins' charge is somewhat of a local national specialist and arrives here off a 14lb higher mark but brings solid form into the race. He could take plenty of beating.

Dripsey Moon was ran down late at Perth after showing plenty of form in the summer season and arrives here off 1lb higher. He rates the biggest danger.

Mrs C O'Leary fresh from her Cesarewitch shambles brings over Cheltenham Festival-winning Good Time Jonny who has dropped to an attractive mark.

4.55 Sedgefield - Course and distance winner Jaramillo bids to remain unbeaten at the course

Jaramillo bids to remain unbeaten at Sedgefield in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle (4.55).

Warren Greatrex makes the long journey up to Sedgefield with Jaramillo as he attempts to secure his third course win. He was a runaway winner over the course and distance and looks to keep that good run going.

The Navigator is also in good form, after winning two of his three hurdle starts. He is 4lb higher in the weights but should have another chance here.

Harper Valley is a course and distance winner for Rebecca Menzies. He has struggled for consistency of late but could well bounce back at this familiar track.

