Champions Day: Anmaat delivers Champion Stakes shock at Ascot

Anmaat stunned the field to sweep to a surprise victory in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

A 40-1 chance for Owen Burrows and Jim Crowley, the bay was overlooked in the build-up to the contest as it was presumed to be a clash between Economics and Calandagan.

The latter horse was making progress on the inside up the straight, but picking his way through the field behind him was Anmaat.

Crowley was forced to wait for a gap to launch his challenge, but when the space came, Anmaat showed a fine turn of pace to seize the opportunity.

He then swept past 6-4 favourite Calandagan in the dying strides to win by half a length, with 25-1 shot Royal Rhyme back in third.

Kind Of Blue claims Sprint honours for Fanshawe

Kind Of Blue upheld the family honour when coming out on top in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot.

James Fanshawe's colt is related to two winners of the race in Deacon Blues and The Tin Man, both trained from the same stable as him.

A 10-1 shot under James Doyle, the bay was running for the first time for new owners Wathnan Racing and duly delivered with an impressive success from Karl Burke's Swingalong.

Kind Of Blue made smooth progress to take the lead but had to dig deep for a head success, with Flora Of Bermuda a further neck away in third.

Image: Kind Of Blue lands his first Group 1

Fanshawe said: "Today he has really gone and won it, and the last furlong was a long way. He came there at Haydock travelling well and just got done on the line.

"I have to thank [jockey] Daniel Muscutt who has put a lot of work into this horse and obviously with the new retainer it's hard luck on him, but I have to express my gratitude for what he has done. Frank who rides him at home has been the other making of this horse as well.

"It's a big team effort and everyone knows the story, it's the third time we've won this race at this meeting. Deacon Blues won the first one, The Tin Man in 2016 and here we are now with his nephew.

"This one has shown more precocity than the other two who didn't show their best until they were four. Being precocious means he has maintained his ability to be a stallion as well. We put him in the Commonwealth Cup before he had even run, so you were always hoping he was going to be pretty nice.

"He deserves this as he ran really well at Royal Ascot on only his third run and then ran such a good race at Haydock as well. He was really tough when he needed to be and it's a great meeting which has been good to us and I'm really grateful for the big team effort at home.

"He's exciting for next year as well, but of course I'm always a believer of just dealing with today."

Image: Kalpana shows off a lovely turn of foot

Kalpana stamps her class on Ascot field

Kalpana proved much the best when landing the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.

Ridden by William Buick and trained by Andrew Balding, Kalpana was ridden patiently as the 10-3 favourite and kept handy as the turn for home approached.

In the straight she began to accelerate and was well able to pull clear of her 13 rivals, prevailing comfortably by two lengths from Aidan O'Brien's Wingspan.

Tiffany finished three lengths further behind in third.

Kalpana made her racecourse bow in January and after a wide-margin handicap win at Newmarket in April, she was sent off an odds-on favourite for the Pretty Polly Stakes but had to give best to subsequent Group One scorer Friendly Soul.

Wins in a Hamilton Listed heat and the Group Three September Stakes last time got her season back on track and Balding is keen to carry on next term with this Group One under her belt.

He said: "She's a wonderful filly and he gave her a perfect ride. It was a hell of a race back in May for the Pretty Polly, we were disappointed when she was beaten by Friendly Soul but she's gone and won the Prix de l'Opera.

"I don't think she'd even done any fast work at this time last year, so it's been a pretty steep trajectory from Wolverhampton to here.

"I very much hope [she'll stay in training], that was the plan anyway unless something has changed tonight.

"Whether she races against [Arc winner and fellow Juddmonte-owned filly] Bluestocking next year, I'll leave to better minds than me. Juddmonte are an amazing operation and very much deserve the success they have. It would be heartache if they ran against each other so we'll put that off for as long as we can I imagine.

"It's very satisfying to win a race on this card, we've had a couple of good winners abroad but it's always good to do it on home turf.

"He's a great guy William, a brilliant jockey, and when Oisín [Murphy] couldn't ride, Barry Mahon was very keen to have William and given the history, I was very, very happy with that.

"William said she wasn't in love with the ground but she got through it."