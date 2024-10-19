Champions Day: Charyn fends off Facteur Cheval in Queen Elizabeth II duel at Ascot

Charyn claimed a third Group One win in a thrilling finish to the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.

Roger Varian's grey has been a revelation this year, taking two Group One events including the Queen Anne over course and distance in June.

He was therefore the 13-8 favourite under Silvestre de Sousa and he travelled supremely well before taking the lead with a couple of furlongs to run.

Last year's runner-up Facteur Cheval put him to the test though, with the French raider briefly looking like he could go on to victory.

However, Charyn found a little extra in closing stages to ultimately assert his superiority and win by two lengths.

Charyn had been beaten twice in six starts this term, failing to reel in a front-running winner on both occasions.

De Sousa said: "It was a relief but I was never concerned and he's a horse who has always been improving - he should never have got beat.

"It was a thrill and from fast ground to bottomless ground, he has just shown he is a true champion who deserves to be here on a day like this.

"He saw the French horse off and he is a dream horse. I always thought I would find one one day and he has been great."

Varian added of the victory: "He's a super horse and that was fantastic.

"Everything went very smooth and it was a lovely race to watch. Silvestre got me a little bit nervous when he was just sat comfortable and you could just see the second coming and just giving him a bit of temptation. Charyn then had to get to work and that's when he showed his battling qualities, he's just got everything that horse, he's very special.

"He's just straightforward and I promise you, he has the most amazing constitution. Every time I have run him I have always thought he was too heavy as he holds his condition so well. He's a wonderful horse, touch wood he's been very sound and he loves his work and loves his racing. He's got such a good mentality for the game and the engine to go with it.

"His constitution is really like no other, he takes everything so well and doesn't waste any energy at home. He may have had a long year, but he doesn't stress about life at home. He doesn't waste any energy doing barnstorming pieces of work and he's super cool - almost to the point you think, 'come on mate!'

"With a horse like this, he is very special to us and he's done an awful lot for us. You get special horses and they are all special in their own way, but this one is special with an engine."

Charyn will retire at the end of the season, but could be set for one more outing overseas depending on how he recovers from his Ascot exertions, with Varian nominating a trip to Japan in mid-November as the preferred option.

He added: "I think it's already been announced that he will retire at the end of this season to be a stallion for Nurlan Bizakov's stud operation in France. I, of course, would love him to stay in training but I think that's not going to be the case.

"We'll see and I just need to speak with Nurlan and the team. It [another run] could be on the radar but most important is how he is over the next 10 days.

"We would all love to go to Japan. I think if he goes abroad it would be to Japan for the Mile Championship. It's not cemented, it's a nice idea but his condition over the next 10 days will be key."