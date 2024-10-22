Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newcastle and Yarmouth host live racing

Newcastle and Yarmouth play host to a combined 16 races today - all live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.15 Newcastle - Dramatic Star fancied for honours at Gosforth Park

We kick off proceedings at Gosforth Park with a cracker as nine line up for a tight Handicap over the extended mile and a half trip. All arrive with a little to prove following quiet recent starts, not least William Haggas' three-year-old Dramatic Star who has been gelded since a poor run at York's Ebor Festival. Connections evidently felt the son of Sea The Stars was capable of much better having been sent off favourite but hopes will be pinned on the gelding op having worked the oracle. This race went to a reviving three-year-old runner last year and it surely wouldn't be a surprise to see history repeat itself.

Of his opposition, Kevin Ryan's Marhaba The Champ put in a respectable effort at Ayr on September 19 and is now back on his last winning mark of 91 while George Boughey's King Lear is open to improvement with cheekpieces now swapped for blinkers.

4.45 Yarmouth - Balmoral Lady and Fletcher's Flight chase hat-tricks

Will it be Balmoral Lady, will it be Fletcher's Flight or will both be thwarted in their hat-trick bid? The in-form pair clash in a fantastic Handicap over the minimum trip with Ed Walker's three-year-old Balmoral Lady sure to be suited to the soft ground conditions. The daughter of Invincible Spirit is now 2-2 in the mud having rattled home to win at Windsor on October 14. She shoulders a 6lb penalty for her troubles but is clearly in the form of her life.

By contrast, Fletcher's Flight was made to battle hard at Leicester on September 10 and has been given time to recover from those exertions. The McBride stable has a fine record at this venue but a further 5lb rise in the weights wont help matters. Among their opposition, Sean Woods hands a stable debut to recent recruit Whats In The Bag. Though yet untested on soft ground, he's lightly raced for his age and could yet show a great deal more on this first run since June 2023.

5.55 Newcastle

In a race typical of the course & grade, our 5.55 Sprint Handicap looks a devilishly difficult puzzle. It will be interesting to see whether the money arrives for Michael Herrington's Badri, a six-time all-weather winner who last ran on the synthetics in a red-hot Racing League handicap in August.

He's a three-time winner from nine starts at this venue and is now 15lb below his last winning mark of 100. Most of his opponents look exposed but these comments may not apply to Julie Camacho's Cover Point, who looked to benefit from a first-time visor at Lingfield on September 14. The three-year-old caught the eye following a slow start and if breaking on terms, could improve on his current rating of 83.

Best of the rest

The British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Yarmouth (1.55) has historically been a very useful contest, having been won by smart fillies including Frankellina, Mehdaayih, Cabaletta & Random Harvest. The Gosden stable has won each of the last 3 renewals and run Shadwell filly Wajbah on debut.

The 4.10 at Yarmouth is not packed with in-form contenders but Come On You Spurs was progressing until a blip last time out and could bounce back. Ed Dunlop's Society Lion has a record of 1-3-3-1 at the venue and could go well.

Ed Bethell's Velvet Whisper was backed into 2/1 favouritism on her Southwell debut but a slow start effectively cost her. The daughter of Calyx will be of great interest in the 5.25 at Newcastle if her supporters return here.

