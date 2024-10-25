Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster, Newbury and Wolverhampton feature

Friday is a busy day on Sky Sports Racing with action from Newbury, Wolverhampton and Doncaster, where Altmore and Wodao clash in the feature.

3.18 Doncaster - Altmore and Wodao fancied for the feature

A quality field has assembled for the feature in the William Hill More Top Prices Handicap with intriguing three-year-olds taking on their elders (3.18).

Altmore has progressed with each start winning at Chepstow and on handicap debut at Pontefract. This three-year-old is taking a notable hike in grade but remains with plenty of promise despite an 11lb rise in the weights.

Jamie Osborne saddles Wodao, who seemed to relish the softer ground. He posted his best performance since joining the yard on his last start with a narrow second at Goodwood.

Zoum Zoum is dropping into handicap company after being highly-tried this summer.

4.01 Newbury - In-form Miller Spirit tops a field

The in-form Miller Spirit tops the exciting field for the Follow BetVictor On Instagram Handicap (4.01).

Gary and Josh Moore's Miller Spirit arrives in red-hot form having scored twice at Epsom in September. On the most recent of those starts he dealt with the heavy ground and could take plenty of beating.

Ralph Beckett's Silent Glance was impressive when winning two all-weather races early in the season. But she does still have a bit to prove after struggling at Salisbury when last seen in June.

Course-and-distance victor Great Bedwyn would have claims if returning to the form that saw him win here in July.

5.05 Wolverhampton - Hat-trick seeking Unassuming faces Noisy Music

Hat-trick seeking Unassuming will clash with Noisy Music in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Fillies' Handicap (5.05).

Unassuming has enjoyed a splendid campaign winning both starts since joining George Boughey from Joseph O'Brien. She looks the type to rack up a sequence and an 8lb rise might underestimate this daughter of Lope De Vega.

Charlie Johnston's La Fleur Petrus was last seen winning a Southwell maiden. She looks interesting on her handicap debut.

Mick Appleby's Noisy Music showed a gutsy attitude when landing a course-and-distance handicap on her last start. She might prove vulnerable to her less exposed rivals.

Best of the rest

Doncaster has a whole host of well-bred individuals making their debut including Queen Of Thieves, the sister to Cracksman, and Kaleido, the brother to Mishriff (3.51). Additionally, in Keeneland Frankie Dettori rides in the Grade 2 on the card.

