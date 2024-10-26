Today on Sky Sports Racing: Group action at Doncaster and Newbury

Doncaster has Wimbledon Hawkeye headlining in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy while at Newbury features Make You Smile and Yaroogh and Al Aasy clashing with Danielle

2.40 Doncaster - Wimbledon Hawkeye and Delacroix headline in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy

Jame Owen's Wimbledon Hawkeye heads the betting in the hands of James Doyle. He was a dominant winner of the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket last month. He was well suited by a mile and must be fancied.

Aidan O'Brien has landed this contest a record 11 times and is this year's sole representative is Delacroix. The son of Dubawi has won two of his four starts and should have strong each-way claims.

Hotazhell has enjoyed a successful season and showed his best effort yet when taking the Group 2 Beresford Stakes at the Curragh. A repeat of that performance will see him go very close for Shane Foley.

3.10 Newbury - Make You Smile and Yaroogh feature in the Group 3 Horris Hill Stakes

The Hugo Palmer-trained Make You Smile ran out a taking winner of a course and distance novice stakes on his debut last month. If he can continue in the same form with the heavy ground to suit, he rates a big player.

William Haggas' Yaroogh will be popular as he seeks a hat-trick. He was a narrow winner of a Doncaster handicap, and he stepped forward at Chantilly to land a Listed contest. He could be hard to beat under Tom Marquand.

The form of Benevento's Flying Scotsman Stakes victory has been franked and is one to note for David Egan.

3.45 Newbury - Al Aasy takes on Danielle in Group 3 St Simon Stakes

Haggas' Al Aasy thrives at this course, winning on four occasions here and this looks ideal for him to finish the season on a high.

Danielle rates the likely danger as she remains lightly raced having had just six starts. She is expected to cope with these soft conditions but has a little to prove after a big defeat at Newmarket.

The 2022 winner of this contest, Max Vega is also worth highlighting as he could bounce back to his course form.

International Action

Over in Australia at Randwick, there is the Group 1 Champion Stakes whereas at Moonee Valley hosts the Group 1 Cox Plate with Mr Brightside and Via Sistina facing Docklands.

Chantilly has plenty of interesting action with a Listed two-year-old race with Beckett's Square D'Alboni, later on Map Of Stars represents Wathnan in the 1.33. In the first of the Group action, Quinault represents Stuart Williams and Marco Ghiani (2.50).

Belmont has Graded racing with Headline Numbers featuring (9.51).

