Today on Sky Sports Racing: Trueshan and Al Qareem feature in French Group 1

Sunday on Sky Sports Racing is all about Saint-Cloud with British and Irish raiders featuring across the card

2.50 Saint-Cloud - Trueshan and Al Qareem headline the Prix Royal-Oak

The British raiders assemble for the Group 1 Prix Royal - Oak (2.50).

Alan King's Trueshan showed he still retains plenty of ability when he chased home Kyprios in the Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp. After skipping Champions Day, this looks a great opportunity for him to land his fourth Group 1 victory.

Al Qareem readily claimed the Group 3 Cumberland Lodge Stakes at Ascot on his last start. A similar effort would see him go close provided he stays the distance.

Double Major struggled in Paris and will need to bounce back here. Prior to this run the four-year-old had a solid season but just raises doubts about his ability at Group 1 level.

12.23 Saint-Cloud - Maranoa Charlie and Matauri Bay feature in the Criterium International

Maranoa Charlie and Ralph Beckett's Matauri Bay headline in the Criterium International (12.23).

Christopher Head's Maranoa Charlie looked particularly smart when winning his first three starts. This son of Wootton Bassett will take plenty of catching as he heads up in class under Aurelien Lemaitre.

Matauri Bay represents the in-form Beckett yard and this two-year-old could provide another Group 1. Having scored at Leicester on debut, he showed improved form to chase home Field Of Gold at Sandown and this step up in trip looks ideal.

Aidan O'Brien has two runners here, Twain and Mount Kilimanjaro. The former arrives here after winning on debut at Leopardstown. The latter has form in France but will need to take a big step up.

11.48 Saint-Cloud - Green Storm and Tennessee Stud clash in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud

Green Storm and Tennesse Stud clash in the select field for the Criterium de Saint-Cloud (11.48).

Back in 2022 Charlie Johnston trained Dubai Mile to win this contest and this year Green Storm bids to do the same for the same connections. This two-year-old has been consistent in his five runs and rates a danger.

Joseph O'Brien's Tennesse Stud ran a cracker when runner-up behind Futurity Trophy runner Hotazhell in the Beresford last month. He looks to appreciate stepping up in trip.

Peter Chapple-Hyam saddles the ever-consistent Harvey. Jamie Spencer will take the ride for the first time but he will need to improve to be in with a chance.

Best of the rest

The Prix Perth has two British runners in the form of Sirona and Sea Of Thieves (11.13). The rest of the card is also littered with well known-names including Aidan O'Brien's Lily Hart, Joseph O'Brien's Dancing Tango headlining the Group 3 at 12.58pm.

