Weekend Winners: Futurity Trophy best bets ahead of Doncaster’s feature

The Weekend Winners team are back with their selections for the final Group 1 of the season at Doncaster and their best bets for Newbury and Cheltenham too.

Declan Rix…

"You can't beat experience and that's why I'm with Wimbledon Hawkeye. I totally get that he is probably a little bit more exposed than a couple in here but it is a simple case of he's got the best form in the race.

"I was worried about the ground last time out, yet just the way that he went through the Royal Lodge at Newmarket showed a real touch of class and caught the eye from a long way out doing everything so easily and then maybe in front too soon. However, he never looked like being beaten.

"I'm hoping it'll be run at a good gallop, and I think pace and the ground are the key to him. He's the type of horse that if you were fighting with him, he could run his race, hopefully he will be slotted in behind Seaplane."

Kate Tracey…

"Wimbledon Hawkeye has the best from on offer in here. I feel like he's had some of the gloss taken off his name recently but he doesn't lack the ability I've seen before him.

"He could cope with the soft ground at Newmarket last time and I know on the times it wasn't desperate on any means. I just want experience on my side."

Sam Boswell…

"I wasn't quite as taken with Delacroix as the market is, but Aidan O'Brien's record is really solid in this race. I am a bit of a sucker for an unexposed horse, and I just thought Detain is really likeable.

"I've learnt this season not to be an all-weather snob as I used to be a little bit of dismissive of the form but look at the 2000 Guineas. This horse is interesting for John and Thady Gosden. I just think Detain is a curious horse.

"The first start probably has the better form to it, but the second start was an impressive win. I wanted something with more to come, it is possible to come here off the back of two runs and win this like Luxembourg. I just don't know about Wimbledon Hawkeye."

