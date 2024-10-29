Today on Sky Sports Racing: Chepstow, Bangor and Newcastle feature

Little Miss Dante tries to defy top weight at Chepstow with more jumping at Bangor, while the all-weather at Newcastle features course specialist Barnaby.

3.10 Chepstow - Do Your Job bids to defy top weight

Do Your Job bids to defy top weight and bounce back in the Colourfence Newport Low Maintenance Fencing Handicap Chase (3.10).

Charlie Longsdon's Do Your Job was once rated 146 over fences and is now sliding down the weights. Last season from his current mark, he won a similar type of Class 3 contest at Wetherby. Back to calmer waters than last time out at Cheltenham, he looks set to perform well.

Opening Bid was a worthy favourite last time out at Exeter as he jumped well and made all to comfortably win. He needs to defy a 4lb rise in the weights and rates the biggest danger.

Sam Thomas saddles Range, who is making his seasonal debut and faces fences for the first time. This seven-year-old is lightly raced and Thomas has no problem getting horses fit for their debuts.

1.50 Bangor - Go Dante's sister Little Miss Dante headlines

Little Miss Dante, the sister of Go Dante, headlines in the Wrexham Business & Community Awards Mares' Handicap Hurdle (1.50).

Olly Murphy's six-year-old has a strong debut season which ended with her finishing third in a Listed contest at Haydock. However, more recently she has been pulled up on her last two starts. It wouldn't be a surprise if she bounces back after a wind operation.

Could Be Trouble won last time out at Hexham in the hands of Theo Gillard, who takes the ride again today. She is rather consistent and does have course and distance form, she shouldn't be overlooked.

Luke Scott's mount Easy To Follow hasn't been seen since January but had some strong form before this and can handle this distance.

6.00 Newcastle - Barnaby seeks course and distance hat-trick

Course specialist Barnaby bids for a hat-trick in the Best Odds Guaranteed At BetMGM Handicap (6.00).

Barnaby will be well fancied to make it a quick succession of course and distance wins to land the hat-trick as last time out he was rather impressive. The three-year-old comfortably surged clear of the rest and the 6lb penalty might not be enough to stop him.

Gemma Tutty's King's School stayed on strongly to finish second last time out over the same course and distance as today. He was raised in the weights by only 1lb for and he enters calculations in the hands of Billy Loughnane.

Fariha is dropping back in trip back to seven furlongs, having raced over 1 mile last time at Chelmsford. She has been lost of late but could bounce back.

