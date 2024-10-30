Today on Sky Sports Racing: Four good chances for team Skelton at Newton Abbot

Team Skelton looks to have four solid chances at Newton Abbot with Catch Him Derry, Doyouknowwhatimean, Major Fortune and Supreme Malinas

3.30 Newton Abbot - Hat-trick seeker El Granjero faces Catch Him Derry

El Granjero bids for a hat-trick in the Follow @AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap Hurdle (3.30).

Clive Boultbee-Brooks' El Granjero finished last season with a pair of Hereford successes and was particularly impressive when landing the odds-on handicap debut in April. The five-year-old returns off a 6lb higher mark and will be fancied to complete the hat-trick, despite the rise in class.

Dan Skelton's Catch Him Derry steadily improved his first season over hurdles, culminating with an excellent victory at Ayr in April. He has taken a 10lb rise for that success but he can go well again for his in-form connections.

Astronomic View is only 6lb higher than when he scored at Warwick in March. He can't be ruled out, but he is taking a significant step back in trip.

4.00 Newton Abbot - Livin On Luco and Doyouknowhatimean clash

Livin On Luco and Doyouknowhatimean clash in the Newton Abbot End Of Season Handicap Chase (4.00).

Livin On Luco proved a consistent performer over hurdles last season, finishing in the first two in five of his starts. Also, in one of his point-to-point starts, he was a runner up, so clearly has ability as he makes his chasing debut, he looks useful.

Skelton's Doyouknowhatimean relishes heavy ground, and this dual chase winner has the condition to suit as he bids for the hat-trick under Harry Skelton.

Clonakilty scored twice over fences last season and he should bounce back on seasonal debut here.

3.00 Newton Abbot - Stratford winner Vocito takes on Major Fortune

Last time out winner Vocito takes on Major Fortune in the attheraces.com Handicap Hurdle (3.00).

Olly Murphy's Vocito produced a career best effort when scoring on his return at Stratford and rates the one to beat as he tackles handicap company for the first time.

Team Skelton could be back in the winner's enclosure with Major Fortune, who racked up an incredible five-timer over hurdles last season. He finished runner-up on Scottish Grand National day at Ayr, and looks the type to progress further.

Pirates' Tale chased home Fortified Fortune over this course and distance back in May and remains lightly raced, after four starts over obstacles.

