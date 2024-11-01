Breeders' Cup tips: Porta Fortuna backed to topple Notable Speech in Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar

All roads lead to Del Mar! The Weekend Winners team reconvene ahead of a stellar weekend of action Stateside, which sees City Of Troy go for Breeders' Cup Classic glory; watch Weekend Winners in full on the At The Races YouTube channel...
Friday 1 November 2024 14:50, UK
The Weekend Winners team are back in action ahead of a bumper couple of days racing Stateside at the Breeders' Cup.
Host Kate Tracey is joined by At The Races' Declan Rix and BetVictor's Sam Boswell to pick out their best betting angles ahead of a huge weekend at Del Mar.
The trio cast their eyes over the runners and riders for the Breeders' Cup Mile, which sees a plethora of British and Irish hopefuls go for Group One glory...
"I'm with Porta Fortuna. We have almost damned her with faint praise. Everyone says 'she's so small' and 'she's so hardy' - when she might just be really good? She is just very talented! Some of her form, for all it was Group One company, may be a bit suspect up to that level - but she can only beat what's in front of her.
"We talk about her size and how she is physically, and that should really suit Del Mar. If she's forwardly placed that would be even better for her and we know she can travel - she finished second in the Juvenile Fillies' Turf at Santa Anita last year, beaten just half a length, so we know these American races see her to good effect."
"I hope Notable Speech can do it. I did have down that this was one of the best Breeders' Cup Miles ever, and then Ramatuelle was a non-runner, which is a real shame. The Europeans have a really strong hand here and I don't think there's an awful lot between the remaining three.
"I came down on Notable Speech because I can see him travelling around here on wheels. I went back and watched his last race and I forgot how strong of a traveller he is. He really takes Bill Buick everywhere he wants to go, which was probably to his detriment in the St James's Palace stakes where he did too much and didn't fire on the day.
"You go back to the 2000 Guineas form - beating Rosallion and Haatem stiff - that is really strong. Charlie Appleby is going for his fourth Breeders' Cup Mile in a row so he clearly knows what it takes to win. I think he'll have a little more class than Porta Ventura and Diego Velazquez."
"I'm going to take on the favourite. Porta Fortuna was the bet of the race for me. I know she needs to step up again but let's go back through her season. She was brilliant in the 1000 Guineas albeit she was beaten by Elmalka, she's shown she can travel. Her racing style should suit as well. You want to be on the pace at Del Mar and she's more forward than she is back. She'll end up being 3/1 and I think that's a fair price to take."
