Breeders' Cup tips: Porta Fortuna backed to topple Notable Speech in Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar

The Weekend Winners team are back in action ahead of a bumper couple of days racing Stateside at the Breeders' Cup.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by At The Races' Declan Rix and BetVictor's Sam Boswell to pick out their best betting angles ahead of a huge weekend at Del Mar.

YouTube YouTube , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable YouTube cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to YouTube cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow YouTube cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The trio cast their eyes over the runners and riders for the Breeders' Cup Mile, which sees a plethora of British and Irish hopefuls go for Group One glory...

Host Kate Tracey

"I'm with Porta Fortuna. We have almost damned her with faint praise. Everyone says 'she's so small' and 'she's so hardy' - when she might just be really good? She is just very talented! Some of her form, for all it was Group One company, may be a bit suspect up to that level - but she can only beat what's in front of her.

"We talk about her size and how she is physically, and that should really suit Del Mar. If she's forwardly placed that would be even better for her and we know she can travel - she finished second in the Juvenile Fillies' Turf at Santa Anita last year, beaten just half a length, so we know these American races see her to good effect."

At The Races' Declan Rix...

"I hope Notable Speech can do it. I did have down that this was one of the best Breeders' Cup Miles ever, and then Ramatuelle was a non-runner, which is a real shame. The Europeans have a really strong hand here and I don't think there's an awful lot between the remaining three.

"I came down on Notable Speech because I can see him travelling around here on wheels. I went back and watched his last race and I forgot how strong of a traveller he is. He really takes Bill Buick everywhere he wants to go, which was probably to his detriment in the St James's Palace stakes where he did too much and didn't fire on the day.

"You go back to the 2000 Guineas form - beating Rosallion and Haatem stiff - that is really strong. Charlie Appleby is going for his fourth Breeders' Cup Mile in a row so he clearly knows what it takes to win. I think he'll have a little more class than Porta Ventura and Diego Velazquez."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell...

"I'm going to take on the favourite. Porta Fortuna was the bet of the race for me. I know she needs to step up again but let's go back through her season. She was brilliant in the 1000 Guineas albeit she was beaten by Elmalka, she's shown she can travel. Her racing style should suit as well. You want to be on the pace at Del Mar and she's more forward than she is back. She'll end up being 3/1 and I think that's a fair price to take."

Watch Weekend Winners in full on the At The Races YouTube channel...