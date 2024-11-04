Today on Sky Sports Racing: Plumpton, Wolverhampton, Hereford and Southwell host Monday's action

It's wall-to-wall action today on Sky Sports Racing, with four tracks hosting Monday's action.

3.05 Plumpton - Yellow Star and Irish Hill lock horns

The feature on Plumpton's card is the Care For Veterans Charity Handicap Hurdle which sees the Paul Nicholls-trained Irish Hill line up after pulling up in the Silver Trophy last time out. He has previous winning handicap hurdles of the calibre and a return to form would be not a surprise given the slow start the season Nicholls has had.

Gary and Josh Moore are double-handed in this, as they are most of the time at the local track of Plumpton, with Yellow Star probably being their leading light. He ran with plenty of promise at the Chepstow opening meeting when fourth behind Dodger Long, who has franked the form since. Dropped one pound, he would be dangerous to discount.

Onemorefortheroad tries the visor for the first time and looks set to spark him back to form. Having had a peak mark of 137, he still could have juice in mark with the application of headgear.

3.55 Wolverhampton - Bluebells Boy & Diamond Dreamer chase hat-tricks

It is rare that horses rack up sequences and two of them arrive here in red-hot form, winning their last two starts. Bluebells Boy has progressed from 52 to 74 this season under the care of Daryll Holland and looks to continue that upward trajectory today in this Gamble Responsibly At Betuk Handicap. David Egan takes over from Luke Morris and is set to carry top weight.

Fellow hat-trick seeker Diamond Dreamer will be appreciative of the pace on display given he likes to come through rivals and has been on a roll for Patrick Chamings. She is up 11lb from her last two wins and will need to improve once more to be competitive. Musicka for David O'Meara has dropped to a nice mark, but being 3lb below his last winning mark is tricky to win with.

3.45 Hereford - Four-year-Old Love Tree takes on experienced Mares

The James Owen-trained Love Tree was smuggled into the race at Chepstow by Harry Cobden when running the winner down on the flat before the last. She seems to be learning on the job and takes on more experienced rivals today, which she will need to improve upon, but Alex Chadwick's 5lb claim will help in this Green Dragon Hotel Hereford Mares' Handicap Hurdle.

Princess T won a competitive handicap at Wincanton under Dylan Johnston and has only been put up 4lb for this. She's back against her own sex today for the in-form Neil Mulholland team. Irish Lullaby disappointed on handicap debut at Carlisle last time and looks to bounce back here having shown promise in her novice days when winning twice and is dropped 1lb for that aforementioned disappointment.

Best of the rest

Dual bumper winner Blue Las goes hurdling for the first time at Plumpton (12.58pm) with Dylan Johnston booked to ride. A nice hurdle race sees Inferno Sacree take on Shared at the same track (3.40pm).

Last-time-out runners-up Mirabad and Bold Recruit do battle at Hereford (3.15pm), with Millions Memories an intriguing debutant for Dave Roberts.

Over at Wolverhampton, Port Noir is on the hat-trick hunt (5.30pm) but will have to topple the promising but inconsistent Mykonos St John.

At Southwell, Holy Fire, Exponista and Kitai contest a nice-looking fillies' handicap before Desert Emperor and Kinetic face off in the finale.

Watch every race from Southwell, Plumpton, Hereford and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday November 4.