The Real Whacker returns to top form with Charlie Hall Chase win at Wetherby

The Real Whacker produced a tremendous display from the front to land the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Winner of the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival two years ago, not everything went as trainer Patrick Neville would have hoped last season, including when pulled up in the Gold Cup.

He returned for this campaign in the Kerry National at Listowel in September, where he had the misfortune of unseating Sam Twiston-Davies.

Immediately disputing matters in front with Conflated on this occasion, he eventually took the outright lead, giving a bold sight under Brian Hughes, who was riding the eight-year-old for the first time.

Former winner and runner-up Bravemansgame was the 11-10 market leader to regain his crown and loomed up ominously for Harry Cobden.

But The Real Whacker (5-1) continued to jump away and ultimately saw off the favourite, with another fine leap at the last sealing matters.

Take No Chances takes Listed honours

Take No Chances emerged as a potential rival to Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle after continuing her progression with a decisive victory.

Dan Skelton's six-year-old won three times over obstacles last term and made an encouraging start to the new campaign when third as a 33-1 shot for Chepstow's Silver Trophy last month.

She looked to have plenty on her plate stepping up to Listed class against Champion Hurdle third Luccia in the bet365 Mares' Hurdle, but the latter already looked under severe pressure when blundering her way through the second-last flight and was soon eased down and pulled up.

Take No Chances (7-2) on the other hand kept responding to Harry Skelton's urgings and was ultimately impressive in beating Irish raider Royal Eagle by 10 lengths.

"We dropped back in trip with her, like we did with Molly Ollys Wishes in this race a couple of years ago and the year before that. She's a similar type of horse, she has a fabulous attitude and jumped very slick. It's a very good result," said the winning trainer.

"She's eligible for anything now because we can't really have a bad year after this. It might be being over-adventurous, but I'll put her in the Fighting Fifth, just in case Constitution Hill frightens everybody off.

"We won't be beating Constitution Hill, but she's definitely improving and we might just turn up and see if there's a few pennies on offer."

Image: Take No Chances and Harry Skelton in the Mares' Hurdle

The Skelton team were well fancied to complete a double in the following bet365 Hurdle, better known as the West Yorkshire Hurdle, but 8-11 favourite Kateira had to make do with minor honours in third as Gordon Elliott's Beacon Edge (9-4) emerged triumphant.

The 10-year-old is the first Irish-trained winner of the Grade Two contest since Boss Doyle struck gold for Mouse Morris in 2001.

Winning jockey Danny Gilligan said: "He's a lovely, genuine horse who runs his race every day and I couldn't be happier with the way he did it there.

"Gordon had a very good day at Down Royal yesterday and I think he's a couple of winners on the board today. A massive thanks to him for giving me this chances, I can't thank him enough.

"Like all those small field races it turned a bit tactical. We picked it up turning into the straight as I didn't want to be too far away because I knew my lad stays and he's done it well."

Roadlesstravelled will have his sights raised by Jonjo O'Neill after taking his record under rules to two from two in the 6 Horses Challenge At bet365 Novices' Hurdle.

A £215,000 purchase from the Irish point-to-point field, the five-year-old made a successful hurdling debut at Market Rasen in mid-October and was a 4-5 favourite to double up under Jonjo O'Neill Jnr.

Just for a moment between the final two flights odds-on backers may have been sweating as the eventual third Samwise loomed up looking a big danger, but Roadlesstravelled found more once challenged and passed the post with four and three-quarter lengths in hand over the staying-on Marlacoo.

O'Neill senior, who now holds a joint licence with his other son AJ, said: "He's a nice horse, we like him and he's done everything right. The owners have been very patient and gave him a chance to develop. Hopefully he'll pay them back now.

"We'll have to throw him in at the deep end now and see what we've got. It's alright winning two nice races, but he's got to step up a gear.

"There's plenty around for him so we'll just take him home and make sure he's OK and go from there."

Conditional jockey Jamie Brace delivered 6-4 favourite Tedley with a well-timed challenge to beat the gallant Choosethenews in the Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Chase for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.