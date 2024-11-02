Down Royal: Electric Envoi Allen lands ninth Grade One with Ladbrokes Champion Chase triumph

Envoi Allen got the better of a late battle with Hewick to reclaim the Ladbrokes Champion Chase trophy at Down Royal.

Henry de Bromhead's 10-year-old took top honours in the 2022 renewal of this Grade One contest but went down by a neck when second to Gerri Colombe 12 months ago.

This time, Gerri Colombe was in front early on but King George hero Hewick then took over at the head of affairs passing the stands for the first time.

Jordan Gainford put pressure on those in behind by gradually upping the tempo, producing a series of fine jumps, with favourite Gerri Colombe among those to be found wanting as he dropped away turning for home.

However, Darragh O'Keeffe - standing in for the sidelined Rachael Blackmore - had not panicked on Envoi Allen and he came through to challenge two out before staying on strongly to score by half a length at 3-1.

Envoi Allen is 12-1 from 20-1 with Coral for the Ryanair Chase, while Hewick is 12-1 from 16-1 for the King George.

A delighted De Bromhead said: "It was brilliant and he is just a class horse. Everyone at home has done such a great job.

"Obviously, it is a shame for Rachael, but delighted for Darragh, he gave him a super ride and he has really stepped up. Fair play to him, he is taking his opportunities.

"Cheveley Park (Stud, owners) are tremendous supporters of ours and the game, so delighted for them as well."

When asked if this could have been the best performance of his three runs in this race, De Bromhead said: "Possibly, fair point. He was brilliant and jumped great. He travelled so well.

"Probably better ground than last year I would have said as well. That would have helped us.

"I thought when we got under the last, we were going to get done again, but he battled really well.

"I must say I thought Darragh was brilliant on him."

On future plans, De Bromhead said: "He's 10 now, so we'll see.

"That King George keeps coming back into my head, I feel we have unfinished business there.

"I need to speak to Cheveley Park and see what everyone would like to do.

"He was going to run at Christmas (in Savills Chase last year), I think the ground just went very testing in Leopardstown."

Found A Fifty gives weight and a beating to Down Royal rivals

Found A Fifty produced a determined display to see off the race-fit Pinkerton and land the Grade Two Bottlegreen Ladies Day 2024 Chase at Down Royal.

Gordon Elliott's charge was a top-class novice last term, securing Grade One victories at Leopardstown and Aintree and finishing second to Gaelic Warrior in the Arkle at Cheltenham.

The seven-year-old made a successful reappearance by keeping on well for Sam Ewing to score by two and a quarter lengths from Galway Plate winner Pinkerton, who had run on the Flat 10 days earlier and was receiving a stone from the 11-10 favourite.

Elliott said: "It was a good performance. He (Ewing) said he had a nice blow, and he was giving a stone to the second horse.

"He is probably not going to be the easiest horse in the world to place, but a good horse.

"You'd have to think something like the John Durkan. He could go up in trip, or you could take him back to two miles the way he jumps."

Romeo Coolio, runner-up in last season's Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, obliged like a 2-13 shot should when hacking up by 18 lengths in the Tayto Group Maiden Hurdle for Elliott and Ewing.

Elliott said: "He's a speedy horse and I'm delighted with him. He's a real two-miler, a quick horse. He'll definitely stay at two miles.

"I think he was almost foot-perfect - even down to the last, he got in close to it and quick away from it. A great performance, he jumped class.

"He's a lot stronger - even watching him walking around the ring, there is a big improvement in him today. Last year, he was light.

"I imagine the Royal Bond will be where he goes, all being well."

Paddy Power and Betfair kept Romeo Coolio's Supreme Novices' Hurdle price at 14-1.

Elliott was also successful in the Eventsec Handicap Hurdle with 4-1 chance Kala Conti, partnered by 7lb claimer Carl Millar. A Grade Two winner as a juvenile last term, he could now be aimed at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Although out of luck with Gerri Colombe, the Cullentra House handler completed another good day at Down Royal when Classical Creek obliged in the Ladbrokes (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race as a 2-9 favourite.

Joseph O'Brien's Prairie Angel justified 11-10 favouritism when following up a couple of Flat wins last month with a straightforward success in the Lisburn And Castlereagh City Council 3-Y-O Hurdle to make it two out of two over timber.

Winning jockey Danny Mullins was deputising for the injured J J Slevin and said: "It is unfortunate, I've been on that side of the fence before and I'm just lucky that Joseph has plenty of these types that are going to pick up a lot of these races, and it was nice to get the ride.

"This one is going the right way - probably still a fraction raw today. She is going to improve as a hurdler again."