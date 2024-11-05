Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sedgefield and Newcastle host competitive action

The Sky Sports Racing cameras head to the North East this afternoon, with action from Sedgefield and Newcastle in store.

2.40 Newcastle - Knight Templar chases four-timer

Only four runners go to post in the two-mile handicap but Knight Templar arrives here in red-hot form winning his last three starts. Since moving from Sir Mark Prescott to Robert Stephens he has shown 12lbs worth of progression and arrives here off a career-high mark and steps up in class for this in Free Bets With Betuk Bet Club Handicap.

Royal Ascot winner Get Shirty lines up for David O'Meara and hasn't tasted success since 2022. He is down to a mark of 87 which is a career low and showed signs of coming back to form last time out. Bringbackmemories was disappointing in the Cesarewitch trial last time out but had tasted success unlike most of his rivals today. A return to form would see him go well.

2.10 Sedgefield - Last time out winner Charging Thunder & Will Knott clash

Another race with a relatively small field but two inform rival lock horns carrying penalties for their novice victories. Charging Thunder took to hurdling like a duck to water and is unbeaten for the James Owen yard since joining from David O'Meara. He will need to step up once again to keep his unbeaten record up in this Racing Supports Graham Lee Superstar-Auctions.com Novices' Handicap Chase.

Will Knott had improved from his seasonal reappearance when comfortably winning at Sedgefield for the Coltherd family. He was well supported in the market that day and looks to have found a similar opportunity with a 7lb penalty. Laddie Cooper Mia makes her hurdling debut and would need to improve significantly to go well.

5.00 Newcastle - David O'Meara trained Orbaan faces four

Orbaan has been well regarded by the David O'Meara team for many a year and is looking slightly regressive now although winning the Carlise Bell earlier in the season. He faces younger legs today and will need to pull out more to get back in the winners' enclosure.

The theme in today's highlights seems to be one man that is Mr O'Meara and an ex-recruit of his Alzahir made a winning start for Jenny Candlish at Leicester after a good run in a hot York handicap. He's been dropped 2lb for wining that selling stakes and go for the double today. Zouzanna finally got her head in front this season after a run of unlucky losses on rattling quick ground. That seems to be the key for her and a return to the all-weather might not be ideal for. If they go a quick enough gallop that may suit.

Watch Sedgefield and Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing