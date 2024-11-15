Weekend Winners: Listed Golden Rose Stakes best bets plus Cheltenham fancies

The Weekend Winners team are back with a look at Newcastle’s feature on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Host Kate Tracey is joined by BetVictor's Sam Boswell and Declan Rix of attheraces.com to pick out their best bets for the race, and they take a closer look at Cheltenham's action across the weekend.

Kate Tracey…

"Why complicate this race? I'm going to go with the class act in the field Annaf, he is a talented horse when things go his way. He is a keen goer, he tanks his way through his races and looking back on his most recent start, he travelled so well in Group One company and just weakened in the final furlongs.

"He got bogged down by the ground and should be more than good enough to win this."

Declan Rix…

"I'm with Wiltshire again, he was my longshot last time out but the race didn't pan out well for him. There was no speed on and he was just too keen. He has run at Haydock on his previous run over five furlongs and I just wonder the combination of no speed and going back up to six furlongs, could that five furlong run just light him up mentally. There's going to be way more pace on this day, Orne will go forward and Night Raider the favourite, so I think this will set up nice for him.

"This lad was unbeaten on the all-weather in three runs including a race here at Newcastle, he needs to bounce back but the Haggas team are still in great order.

"Jason Hart is an interesting jockey booking because Haggas has two in the race. The other being Pink Crystal, who will be ridden by jockey associated with the stable, Adam Farragher, I just assumed he would have had first choice. But for me Jason Hart is probably one of the most underrated jockeys in the country."

Sam Boswell…

"The all-weather record was the first thing that stood out for me for Wiltshire, it feels like the surface will suit. He put forward a nice performance despite dwelling at the start on his last run at Newcastle, I'm more than happy to forgive that run the last day.

"I just feel there is more to come from this horse, I don't mind the draw and I wanted to take on Annaf with something."