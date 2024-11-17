Today on Sky Sports Racing: Il Est Francais bids for more Grade 1 glory at Auteuil

Auteuil hosts Graded action while Fontwell is also in focus as Goodwin, Luna Effect and Kado De Joie clash and Joe Tizzard’s West Orchard bids for a hat-trick.

2.35 Auteuil - Il Est Francais attempts to grab more Grade 1 success

Kauto Star Novices' Chase winner Il Est Francais headlines in the Prix la Haye Jousselin (2.35).

Six-year-old Il Est Francais is well fancied for the King George on Boxing Day. After disappointing on his penultimate start, he bounced back on his seasonal return and showed how good he can be. In that form, he rates the one to beat.

Gran Diose was the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris hero, who just did enough to keep his head in front of Grandeur Nature, and arrives here needing to bounce back. Last time out he finished fourth on his seasonal return but does rate a danger.

Eight-year-old Grandeur Nature has been consistent enough, but this is his seasonal reappearance and will need to bring his 'A' game.

2.05 Fontwell - Musical Slave and River Tyne contest in the Southern National

This is a cracking renewal of the BetGoodwin Southern National Handicap Chase as Musical Slave and River Tyne contest (2.05).

Philip Hobbs and Johnson White saddle the fancied Musical Slave. He was a cosy winner here on his last start and remains well treated on his old form and a 3lb higher mark could prove lenient.

Nick Gifford's River Tyne scored at this track on her penultimate start in May and followed this up in a lovely fashion at Plumpton. This form puts her firmly in the mix here as she tackles this longer distance for the first time.

Whydah Gally has course form and finished a decent second at Plumpton as he takes a step back up in trip. He could be a danger.

1.30 Fontwell - Goodwin, Luna Effect and Kado De Joie feature

Goodwin, Luna Effect and Kado De Joie clash in the BetGoodwin Service Is King Salmon Spray Handicap Hurdle (1.30).

This looks a very competitive affair with Goodwin arriving following a successful season over hurdles, but he struggled last time out at Aintree. He will be popular to resume his progression on handicap debut over hurdles.

Gary and Josh Moore's Luna Effect looks to build on his solid starts over fences. He finished second at Plumpton on the last day and he must be feared off a light weight.

Kado De Joie needs to bounce back from a heavy defeat when last seen in May.

12.55 Fontwell - West Orchard seeks a hat-trick

Joe Tizzard's West Orchard bids for a hat-trick in the John Rogerson Memorial Handicap Chase (12.55).

The seven-year-old West Orchard arrives here in top form after scoring on his reappearance at Plumpton. He easily landed a course handicap a mere nine days ago. The extra distance is expected to suit, and he can follow up despite an 8lb hike in the weights.

Joe Cotton finished an encouraging second at Stratford last month and he must be feared having only had the four chase starts to date.

Lightonthewing has an excellent record over fences but will need to show no ill effects of his fall at Newton Abbot in June.

Best of the rest

Auteuil has Bryony Frost featuring with a solid book of rides including Fortunes Melody (11.30). Later on the card three-year-olds go to post for the Grade 1 with Musique Maestro and Kivala Du Berlais headlining and the Grade 1 Prix Maurice Gillois has Kaadam taking centre stage (1.15).

Watch the Prix la Haye Jousselin and every race from Fontwell all live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday November 17