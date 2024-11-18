Today on Sky Sports Racing: Plumpton, Southwell and Wolverhampton host live action

It's a jam-packed Monday on Sky Sports Racing as our cameras head to Plumpton, Southwell and Wolverhampton...

1.50 Plumpton - Menaggio looks to keep unbeaten record over fences

The Alan King-trained Menaggio took to fences like a duck to water when getting a lead off the experienced War Lord. They went a slow gallop and sprinted down the back straight of Plumpton when looking a touch under pressure before he responded generously and won with aplomb in the end, beating a tired rival. He should go close in this small field here.

Inca De Lafayette makes his chasing debut for Paul Nicholls and had a nice reappearance at the October meeting of Cheltenham. If he takes to chasing, there could be movement of his mark of 120. Everyonesgame is another one taking to fences for Emma Lavelle and Adam Wedge.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Last time out winners face well-bred debutants

This Novice Stakes is littered with top-tier trainers trying to give their horses a run before the year ends and the George Boughey-trained Stage Winner carries the colours of Qatar Racing which takes the eye. The stable has only ever had 10 runners for the owners with one winner and it will be interesting to see how he figures on debut.

Good Banter built on his solid 2nd at Salisbury when going down by a short head when scoring at Wolverhampton where he defied short odds to win by three-and-a-half lengths. The gelding operation worked with Naana's Sparkle who has been allotted a mark of 84 however connections have decided to persist with him in Novice company.

6.15 Southwell - Damascus Steel and La Pulga clash

Damascus Steel can often throw in the bad run however he has been quite consistent in recent months and backed that up with a solid second at Kempton. He arrives here off the same mark and should go well under Kieran Shoemark for the first time.

La Pulga just got tired late on but ran well for a long well. He's consistent and would go well if there is a lack of pace in the race. Last season's all-weather legend The Craftymaster returns for Tony Carroll after a seven-month break. This looks a nice place to make his return and he could carry on the progression today.

Best of the rest

We've got a flurry of four-runner races to look forward to at Plumpton, including a tasty-looking Novices' Hurdle featuring La Dolce Dolly and the so-far unlucky Canal Court (12.50pm).

At Wolverhampton, Layla Liz looks to carry a penalty to victory in the 5pm contest but will have to be wary of Alex Hales' debutant Lily's Symphony. Later at the West Midlands track (6.30pm), True Promise seeks a hat-trick for Kevin Ryan.

In the 8.15pm at Southwell, HK Fourteen goes for the four-timer as his quest to go from 49 to 100 continues.

Watch every race from Plumpton, Wolverhampton and Southwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday November 18.